Dodgers star Mookie Betts heading to injured list with a cracked rib

After two days of downplaying the injury Mookie Betts sustained when colliding with Cody Bellinger while chasing a fly ball Wednesday, the Dodgers said Saturday that their star right fielder will go on the injured list because of a cracked right rib.

X-rays Friday did not show a break, but an MRI exam a day later did.

Manager Dave Roberts mentioned Betts’ diagnosis after a 7-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians. Betts, who signed a 12-year, $365-million contract before the 2020 season, is tied for third in the majors with 53 runs scored and has 17 home runs, which leads the Dodgers.

The Dodgers are 29-7 when he scores a run. Trea Turner moved from No. 3 in the batting order to Betts’ leadoff spot with Will Smith batting third. Turner has a 10-game hitting streak and homered Saturday, but Smith has struggled.

“It’s certainly a big blow to all of us, but knowing and having the information at least there is solace in that,” Roberts said. “A week from now, we’ll know more. Hopefully we can get him back sooner than later.”

Betts played the rest of that game Wednesday after the collision but was scratched from the lineup the last two days.

“I don’t want to reference Murphy’s Law, but it has been that way. You have to keep moving on. It’s a long season,” Roberts said.

Zach McKinstry is expected to be called up from triple-A Oklahoma City to take the open roster spot.