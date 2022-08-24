Dodgers blow out Brewers to take series

An hour before first pitch, one of the in-game hosts at Dodger Stadium described Wednesday night’s contest between the Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers as a “Game 7.”

In one sense, it was … sort of.

Entering Wednesday, the Dodgers and Brewers had split the first six games of their season series — each taking two during a four-game set in Milwaukee last week, then trading victories in the first two games of this week’s rematch in Los Angeles.

It offered the Brewers the chance to join what this season has been an exclusive club.

Only two teams this year have played multiple series against the Dodgers and won more games than they’ve lost.

Milwaukee could’ve become the third.

Instead, the Dodgers took the seventh and final regular-season meeting between the teams in blowout fashion, racing past the Brewers 12-6 in front of 47,216 at Dodger Stadium.

After briefly leading on a Willy Adames home run in the top of the first, the Brewers were blitzed by the latest offensive outburst from the Dodgers’ MLB-best lineup.

In the bottom of the first, they sent nine batters to the plate, scored four runs and forced Brewers starter Adrian Houser to throw 39 pitches.

In the third, they negated another Brewers run in the top half of the inning on an RBI from Austin Barnes.

Then in the fourth, they pulled away for good, getting a sacrifice fly from Max Muncy, a two-run double from Joey Gallo and an RBI single from Barnes.

By the time the night was over — the Dodgers got another sac fly from Muncy in the fifth and a two-run homer in the sixth from Barnes, who finished with four RBIs — the Dodgers had recorded double-digit runs in back-to-back games for the first time since September 2018.

They also now have a winning record this season against 10 of the National League’s 14 other clubs — they lost the season series to the Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates, split six games with the Washington Nationals, and will determine their season series against the New York Mets in Queens next week — and an eight-game lead for the league’s top playoff seed.

The best part of the Dodgers (86-37) performance Wednesday might not have been their offense, either.

On the mound, left-hander Andrew Heaney had one of his best starts of the year, completing six innings for just the second time while throwing a season-high 91 pitches.

After giving up the first-inning home run to Adames, Heaney settled down, allowing the Brewers (65-58) to score just once more on a Hunter Renfroe double in the third while striking out 10 batters for a second consecutive outing.

Heaney now has 62 strikeouts in 412/3 innings this year, to go along with a 1.94 ERA.

For months, the Dodgers have wondered about how many of their injured pitchers would be healthy in time to help out in the playoffs.

Now, the question is shifting, with the concern less about health, and more about how well their injured crop of relievers will be pitching when the postseason begins.

“It’s kind of, [are they] healthy enough and also [are we] feeling confident in the performance?” manager Dave Roberts said.

Currently, the Dodgers have four pitchers out on minor-league rehab assignments: Blake Treinen, Victor González and Tommy Kahnle in triple-A Oklahoma City; and Danny Duffy in the Arizona Complex League.

Starter Clayton Kershaw and reliever Yency Almonte are also on the injured list, but are expected back in the coming weeks.

The four rehabbing relievers have all missed significant time — if not all of the season so far.

At this stage, though, Roberts said the Dodgers are “pretty certain that with where the calendar is at, we can get them all healthy.”

The bigger question is increasingly becoming whether, after missing so much time, those pitchers will rediscover the type of form that would warrant a place on the club’s postseason roster.

“That takes some time,” Roberts said. “But those guys are easy to bet on.”

Lux sits out again

Gavin Lux missed a second straight game with neck/upper back discomfort, but said he could still return to the lineup as soon as Friday or Saturday.

