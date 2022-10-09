Nine concerns the Dodgers should have about facing the Padres in the NLDS

Oh, you again? Or would that be, Yu again?

The Dodgers will face a familiar and sometimes feisty foe in the National League Division Series after the San Diego Padres and Joe Musgrove sent the 101-win New York Mets home for the winter with a 6-0 victory in the decisive third game of their wild-card series at Citi Field on Sunday night.

The Padres spoiled what many fans — and national television executives — hoped would be a bi-coastal playoff showdown between the Dodgers and Mets by beating up Max Scherzer in Game 1 and riding Musgrove’s dominant start — seven shutout innings, one hit, five strikeouts — in Game 3.

But they’ll face a more formidable challenge in the 111-win Dodgers, who have beaten up on their Southern California rivals for the past 12 years like a big brother bullying a little brother.

The Dodgers are 144-73 against the Padres since 2011, including a 14-5 mark against them this season. They swept San Diego in a hotly contested 2020 division series en route to their World Series title in the pandemic-shortened season.

But as Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman said, “It doesn’t really matter [what happened in the regular season]. Anything can happen in a short series.”

Here are nine things to know about the Padres heading into Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday at 6:37 p.m. PDT: