Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres in NLDS: How to watch and start times

What you need to know: The Dodgers open their National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, a team they beat 14 times in 19 games during the regular season.

The Dodgers, who won the National League West with a franchise-best record of 111-51, had a first-round bye while the Padres (89-73) defeated the New York Mets in three wild-card series games at New York.

Right-hander Joe Musgrove gave up only one hit in seven innings Sunday night in San Diego’s 6-0 clinching win.

In Game 1, the Dodgers will start left-hander Julio Urías (17-7, 2.16, ERA) against Padres right-hander Mike Clevinger (7-7, 4.33 ERA). In three regular-season starts against the Dodgers, Clevinger, who was drafted by the Angels in 2011, posted a 9.68 earned-run average.

The Dodgers averaged more than five runs a game during the regular season and were 57-24 at Dodger Stadium.

