Aaron Judge heading to Chavez Ravine? Five big questions for the Dodgers offseason

These will be two of the first big decisions for the Dodgers to make.

With Turner, the team will have to determine within five days of the end of the World Series whether they will pick up his $16-million club option for 2023, or pay him a $2-million buyout that would allow him to become a free agent. The two sides can also try to negotiate a new deal to keep Turner — who has said he’s yet to hear from the Dodgers about his contract status — in Los Angeles for a 10th season.

With Bellinger, the team will have until Nov. 18 to choose whether or not to tender him a contract. If they do, he’ll likely get more than $18 million in his final year of arbitration, according to MLB Trade Rumors’ projections. If they don’t, he too would become a free agent. The Dodgers could explore trading Bellinger before the deadline, too.

Both are among the more difficult Dodgers players to project for next season.

Turner started this past season slowly, rebounded as one of the majors’ best hitters in the second half of the campaign, but then struggled in the NLDS. He will also be entering his age-38 season.

Bellinger is a former MVP, but has posted below-league-average numbers two years running, and was benched for the last two games of the NLDS after struggling to start the series.

If the Dodgers are intent on remaking their roster, they could part with both and free up more than $30 million of payroll for next season.

On the other hand, Turner remains a key figure in the clubhouse, and the team has maintained belief that Bellinger can rebound and look more like the All-Star caliber threat he was earlier in his career.

Which direction the team goes with each player could be an early signal of their offseason plans — a hint of whether they prefer to keep the roster relatively intact, or attempt a larger shake-up in the wake of their early postseason defeat.