Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs: How to watch, start times and betting odds

What you need to know: The Dodgers open a three-game series Friday night at Dodger Stadium against the Chicago Cubs after winning two of three in San Francisco against the Giants.

Noah Syndergaard (0-1, 6.30 earned-run average) will start for the Dodgers against Cubs left-hander Justin Steele (1-0, 4.22 ERA). Syndergaard had a rough time in his last outing when he yielded six runs in four innings in a 12-8 Dodgers loss to Arizona.

The Cubs series marks the return of former Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger to Los Angeles. Chicago took two of three games from the Seattle Mariners at Wrigley Field this week with Bellinger hitting his second home run of the season Wednesday.

Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas is questionable after he sustained an injury to his left hamstring against the Giants. The Cubs announced that outfielder Seiya Suzuki, who has been on injury rehabilitation in the minors, might be available for the series.

After Sunday’s finale against the Cubs, the Dodgers will play host to the New York Mets for three games.