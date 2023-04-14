Advertisement
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs: How to watch, start times and betting odds

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele delivers against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele delivers against the Milwaukee Brewers on April 1. Steele is set to start Friday against the Dodgers.
(Quinn Harris / Associated Press)
By John Scheibe
Share
1

What you need to know: The Dodgers open a three-game series Friday night at Dodger Stadium against the Chicago Cubs after winning two of three in San Francisco against the Giants.

Noah Syndergaard (0-1, 6.30 earned-run average) will start for the Dodgers against Cubs left-hander Justin Steele (1-0, 4.22 ERA). Syndergaard had a rough time in his last outing when he yielded six runs in four innings in a 12-8 Dodgers loss to Arizona.

The Cubs series marks the return of former Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger to Los Angeles. Chicago took two of three games from the Seattle Mariners at Wrigley Field this week with Bellinger hitting his second home run of the season Wednesday.

Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas is questionable after he sustained an injury to his left hamstring against the Giants. The Cubs announced that outfielder Seiya Suzuki, who has been on injury rehabilitation in the minors, might be available for the series.

Advertisement

After Sunday’s finale against the Cubs, the Dodgers will play host to the New York Mets for three games.

2

How to watch the Dodgers vs. Cubs

Radio: 570 AM (KLAC); 1020 AM (KTNQ) Spanish.

Betting odds: Dodgers -174. Chicago Cubs +146

3

Catch up on the latest Dodgers news

Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy, middle, celebrates with teammates after hitting a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

‘It was incredible to watch.’ Freddie Freeman’s 15-pitch walk sparks Dodgers offense

Dodgers pitcher Dustin May throws against the San Francisco Giants, with Oracle Park's giant Coke bottle in the background

Dodgers-Giants rivalry: Has friendly familiarity replaced icy hostility?

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) shakes hands with Dodgers' David Peralta.

Dodgers embrace David Peralta’s ‘freight train’ energy, even as he battles slump

Los Angeles Dodgers James Outman walks through the dugout after his home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Coloring books and football mentality: Inside James Outman’s major league rise

Dodgers

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement