Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Live updates, start time and analysis

Clayton Kershaw’s 400th career start marred by back-to-back homers

PHOENIX — Over the course of 400 career starts, Clayton Kershaw was bound to develop a few bad trends.

And as he reached his latest milestone moment Friday night, becoming just the 34th pitcher in big league history to make 400 starts with the same team, one of his shortcomings returned.

As has been the case in most of his 22 trips to Chase Field, Kershaw struggled in the desert in a 6-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In six innings, the left-hander gave up four runs and seven hits. It was the last two, however, that left him shaking his head.

