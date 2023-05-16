Advertisement
Dodgers

Dodger Stadium food guide: Twelve new items to tantalize your taste buds

Dodger Dog food stand is located in the reserve section.
Dodger Dog food stand is located in the reserve section at Dodger Stadium.
(Hamlet Nalbandyan / Los Angeles Times)
By Eduardo GonzalezStaff Writer 
Share
1

Heading to a Dodgers game this season for the first time? Or thinking of trying something new (and maybe daring) next time? Well, make room for new food offerings that are available at Dodger Stadium.

There are plenty of options for every taste bud. This season, foods that have made their debuts include different takes on the classic Philly cheesesteak sandwich, a fried cheesecake on a stick, a hot dog sprinkled with hot Cheetos dust, greek fries, a chicken sandwich and bowl, potato taquitos, a new BBQ platter and more.

Get ready for a new food experience at Dodger Stadium. Here’s this season’s lineup, including where at the stadium you can find it, and the price:

2

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

The Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich is shown at Dodger Stadium.
The Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich is a new food item added to the menu at Dodger Stadium for the 2023 season.
(Levy)

Advertisement

Philly cheesesteak lovers will want to take a bite of this classic East Coast fixture. It’s made with sautéed beef, topped with Cheese Whiz, and served on an amoroso roll.

Location: LA Cheesesteak — Stand 208 field

Price: $15.99

3

Wild Mushroom Philly Sandwich

The Wild Mushroom Philly Sandwich is shown at Dodger Stadium.
Vegetarians will have a Philly sandwich option at Dodger Stadium during the 2023 season.
(Levy)

Vegetarians will have an option to try a Philly sandwich. This one is made with a mushroom blend, topped with provolone cheese, and it is served on an amoroso roll.

Location: LA Cheesesteak — Stand 208 field

Price: $14.99

4

Philly Chicken Sandwich

The Philly Chicken Sandwich is shown.
The Philly Chicken Sandwich offers baseball fans a new take on the Philly cheesesteak to try at Dodger Stadium during the 2023 season.
(Levy)

If steak is not your thing or thinking of trying a new type of the Philly sandwich, then consider the Philly Chicken Sandwich. It’s made with sautéed chicken, topped with mayo and provolone cheese, and served on an amoroso roll.

Advertisement

Location: LA Cheesesteak — Stand 208 field

Price: $15.99

5

Fried Cheesecake on a stick

The Fried Cheesecake on a stick is shown.
The Fried Cheesecake on a stick is a dessert food item where sweet meets savory, and new at Dodger Stadium for the 2023 season.
(Levy)

This is where sweet meets savory. If you don’t care about calorie count then the Fried Cheesecake on a stick could be a nice dessert. It’s a New York-style cheesecake hand-dipped in tempura batter, topped with powdered sugar raspberry sauce.

Price: $10.99

Location: Dunkin — Stand 246 field and Trolley Treats and Stand 702 reserved

A sampling of the food items you can much on at Angel Stadium this season.

Angels

What are the food offerings at Angel Stadium for the 2023 season? Here’s a look

The food options at Angel Stadium for the 2023 season include three new vegetarian offerings, along with some returning entrees and desserts.

6

Hot Link Corn Dog

The Hot Link Corn Dog is shown.
The Hot Link Corn Dog is sprinkled with Hot Cheetos dust and is a new food offering at Dodger Stadium for the 2023 season.
(Levy)

Hot Cheetos fans have something new to try and might need something to drink to cool down the spice. This take on the corn dog is a chipotle sausage hand-dipped in corn batter, smothered in cheese sauce, and sprinkled with Hot Cheetos dust.

Advertisement

Price: $12.99

Location: Flamin’ Hot Corner — Stand 247 field

7

Mediterranean Chicken Bowl

The Mediterranean Chicken Bowl is shown.
The Mediterranean Chicken Bowl is one of 12 new food items offered at Dodger Stadium for the 2023 season.
(Levy)

Baseball fans who want healthier food options will not be left out with the bowls being offered this season. The Mediterranean Chicken Bowl is made with marinated chicken, basmati rice, diced tomatoes, cucumber salad, hummus, tzatziki, and shredded red cabbage.

Price: $19.99

Location: LA Grille — Stand 245 field

8

Mediterranean Falafel Bowl

The Mediterranean Falafel Bowl is shown.
The Mediterranean Falafel Bowl is one of the new 12 food options at Dodger Stadium for the 2023 season.
(Levy)

Vegetarians will have a bowl option too. The Mediterranean Falafel Bowl includes falafel as the protein, with basmati rice as the base, topped with diced tomatoes, cucumber salad, hummus, tzatziki, and shredded red cabbage.

Price: $19.99

Location: LA Grille — Stand 245 field

9

Greek Loaded Fries

The Greek Loaded Fries is shown.
The Greek Loaded Fries packs a lot and is new for the 2023 season at Dodger Stadium.
(Levy)

Advertisement

Attendees looking for something to snack on instead might opt for the Greek Fries. They are crinkle-cut fries with gyro meat, feta cream sauce, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, sliced red onions, pepperoncini, and feta cheese.

Price: $14.99

Location: LA Grille — Stand 245 field

Renderings of the Gondola Skyline to Dodger Stadium. (Courtesy LA Aerial Rapid Transit)

Dodgers

Dodgers Dugout: Would you ride a gondola to Dodger Stadium?

There is a proposal to build a gondola from Union Station to Dodger Stadium. Cost: $300 million. Would you ride it?

10

New BBQ platter

The New BBQ Platter is shown.
BBQ fans should bring an empty stomach if they want to try the New BBQ Platter at Dodger Stadium during the 2023 season.
(Levy)

BBQ fans will have a new platter to try for a hefty price. And you better come with an empty stomach for this one. The BBQ platter comes with a half rack of smoked pork ribs, smoked half chicken, smoked brisket, mac and cheese, cornbread, fresh corn and baked beans.

Price: $49.99

Location: Think Blue BBQ — Stand 251 field

11

Potato taquitos

The Potato taquitos are shown.
Carb enthusiasts can look forward to the new Potato taquitos at Dodger Stadium during the 2023 season.
(Levy)

Baseball fans who love their carbs or taquitos can try the new Potato taquitos. They are served on 6-inch tortillas with mashed potatoes, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, charred jalapeño aioli, and queso fresco.

Price: $9.99

Location: Taqueria — Stand 360 center field

12

Chicken Pesto Panini

The Chicken Pesto Panini is shown.
Panini lovers can look forward to trying the new Chicken Pesto Panini during the 2023 season at Dodger Stadium.
(Levy)

Advertisement

Panini lovers have something to try at Dodger Stadium this season. The Chicken Pesto Panini is served on sourdough bread with sliced marinated chicken, herb aioli, sliced tomatoes, and Swiss cheese.

Price: $14.99

Location: Dodger Deli — Stand 437 loge

13

Chicken Sandwich

The Chicken Sandwich is shown.
The Chicken Sandwich comes with a garlic kick and is new at Dodger Stadium for the 2023 season.
(Levy)

Chicken sandwich fanatics have something new to check out with a garlic punch. This chicken sandwich is made with grilled chicken, leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, Swiss cheese, and garlic aioli, served in a potato bun.

Price: $14.99

Location: Fan Fare — Stand 731 reserved

DodgersFood
Eduardo Gonzalez

Eduardo Gonzalez is a sports web producer and writer. He started at the Los Angeles Times in 2014 and is a graduate from the University of Southern California and Georgetown University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement