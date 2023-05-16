Dodger Stadium food guide: Twelve new items to tantalize your taste buds

Are you a true-blue fan?
Get our Dodgers Dugout newsletter for insights, news and much more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Heading to a Dodgers game this season for the first time? Or thinking of trying something new (and maybe daring) next time? Well, make room for new food offerings that are available at Dodger Stadium.
There are plenty of options for every taste bud. This season, foods that have made their debuts include different takes on the classic Philly cheesesteak sandwich, a fried cheesecake on a stick, a hot dog sprinkled with hot Cheetos dust, greek fries, a chicken sandwich and bowl, potato taquitos, a new BBQ platter and more.
Get ready for a new food experience at Dodger Stadium. Here’s this season’s lineup, including where at the stadium you can find it, and the price:
Philly cheesesteak lovers will want to take a bite of this classic East Coast fixture. It’s made with sautéed beef, topped with Cheese Whiz, and served on an amoroso roll.
Location: LA Cheesesteak — Stand 208 field
Price: $15.99
Vegetarians will have an option to try a Philly sandwich. This one is made with a mushroom blend, topped with provolone cheese, and it is served on an amoroso roll.
Location: LA Cheesesteak — Stand 208 field
Price: $14.99
If steak is not your thing or thinking of trying a new type of the Philly sandwich, then consider the Philly Chicken Sandwich. It’s made with sautéed chicken, topped with mayo and provolone cheese, and served on an amoroso roll.
Location: LA Cheesesteak — Stand 208 field
Price: $15.99
This is where sweet meets savory. If you don’t care about calorie count then the Fried Cheesecake on a stick could be a nice dessert. It’s a New York-style cheesecake hand-dipped in tempura batter, topped with powdered sugar raspberry sauce.
Price: $10.99
Location: Dunkin — Stand 246 field and Trolley Treats and Stand 702 reserved
The food options at Angel Stadium for the 2023 season include three new vegetarian offerings, along with some returning entrees and desserts.
Hot Cheetos fans have something new to try and might need something to drink to cool down the spice. This take on the corn dog is a chipotle sausage hand-dipped in corn batter, smothered in cheese sauce, and sprinkled with Hot Cheetos dust.
Price: $12.99
Location: Flamin’ Hot Corner — Stand 247 field
Baseball fans who want healthier food options will not be left out with the bowls being offered this season. The Mediterranean Chicken Bowl is made with marinated chicken, basmati rice, diced tomatoes, cucumber salad, hummus, tzatziki, and shredded red cabbage.
Price: $19.99
Location: LA Grille — Stand 245 field
Vegetarians will have a bowl option too. The Mediterranean Falafel Bowl includes falafel as the protein, with basmati rice as the base, topped with diced tomatoes, cucumber salad, hummus, tzatziki, and shredded red cabbage.
Price: $19.99
Location: LA Grille — Stand 245 field
Attendees looking for something to snack on instead might opt for the Greek Fries. They are crinkle-cut fries with gyro meat, feta cream sauce, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, sliced red onions, pepperoncini, and feta cheese.
Price: $14.99
Location: LA Grille — Stand 245 field
There is a proposal to build a gondola from Union Station to Dodger Stadium. Cost: $300 million. Would you ride it?
BBQ fans will have a new platter to try for a hefty price. And you better come with an empty stomach for this one. The BBQ platter comes with a half rack of smoked pork ribs, smoked half chicken, smoked brisket, mac and cheese, cornbread, fresh corn and baked beans.
Price: $49.99
Location: Think Blue BBQ — Stand 251 field
Baseball fans who love their carbs or taquitos can try the new Potato taquitos. They are served on 6-inch tortillas with mashed potatoes, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, charred jalapeño aioli, and queso fresco.
Price: $9.99
Location: Taqueria — Stand 360 center field
Panini lovers have something to try at Dodger Stadium this season. The Chicken Pesto Panini is served on sourdough bread with sliced marinated chicken, herb aioli, sliced tomatoes, and Swiss cheese.
Price: $14.99
Location: Dodger Deli — Stand 437 loge
Chicken sandwich fanatics have something new to check out with a garlic punch. This chicken sandwich is made with grilled chicken, leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, Swiss cheese, and garlic aioli, served in a potato bun.
Price: $14.99
Location: Fan Fare — Stand 731 reserved
Are you a true-blue fan?
Get our Dodgers Dugout newsletter for insights, news and much more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.