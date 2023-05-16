Dodger Stadium food guide: Twelve new items to tantalize your taste buds

Heading to a Dodgers game this season for the first time? Or thinking of trying something new (and maybe daring) next time? Well, make room for new food offerings that are available at Dodger Stadium.

There are plenty of options for every taste bud. This season, foods that have made their debuts include different takes on the classic Philly cheesesteak sandwich, a fried cheesecake on a stick, a hot dog sprinkled with hot Cheetos dust, greek fries, a chicken sandwich and bowl, potato taquitos, a new BBQ platter and more.

Get ready for a new food experience at Dodger Stadium. Here’s this season’s lineup, including where at the stadium you can find it, and the price: