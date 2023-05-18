Advertisement
Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals: How to watch, start times and betting odds

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50) doubles during the first inning of a baseball game.
Mookie Betts runs to first after hitting a double against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By John Scheibe
What you need to know: After a bittersweet win over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, the Dodgers travel to St. Louis to open a four-game series against the Cardinals on Thursday night at Busch Stadium.

Left-hander Julio Urías (5-3, 3.61 earned-run average) will make his first career start against the Cardinals and will face veteran right-hander Adam Wainwright (0-0, 7.20 ERA). In 19 lifetime appearances against the Dodgers, Wainwright is 7-6 with a 2.79 ERA.

Dustin May suffered an elbow injury in the first inning of Wednesday’s come-from-behind 7-3 victory. He is expected to be placed on the injured list.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 17: James Outman #33 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates his grand slam.

Elliott: No one-month wonder here. James Outman revives his grand rookie season

James Outman has been struggling in May, but his grand slam against the Minnesota Twins might be what the Dodgers rookie needs to revive his season.

The Cardinals, who started the season losing 24 of their first 34 games, have won eight of their last 10 and three straight series, a streak that was capped Wednesday with a 3-0 shutout of the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Dodgers (28-16, .636) lead the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League West by three games, while St. Louis (18-26, .409) trails Milwaukee in the NL Central by 6½ games.

How to watch the Dodgers vs. Cardinals

Radio: KLAC-AM (570); KTNQ-AM (1020) Spanish.

Betting odds: Dodgers -148 / St. Louis +126

