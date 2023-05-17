Dodgers vs. Minnesota Twins: Live updates, start time and analysis

Tuesday recap: Clayton Kershaw wobbly on emotional night as Dodgers’ winning streak ends

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw sits in the dugout during the fourth inning of a 5-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

A month after notching his 200th career victory on an exhilarating April night in Chavez Ravine, Clayton Kershaw took the mound at home under a different set of emotional circumstances Tuesday night — it was just three days after the death of his mother, Marianne Tombaugh.

“I think once you get out there and you get into compete mode, that’s just what you know,” manager Dave Roberts said before the game. “Obviously, he’s never been in this situation before, but I expect it to go well and for him to do what he’s supposed to do.”

Kershaw fell short on both counts in a 5-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins before a sellout crowd of 52,159, grinding through a wobbly four-inning, two-run, seven-hit, 90-pitch start in which he failed to provide much relief for a bullpen that had to cover eight innings in Monday night’s 12-inning victory.

