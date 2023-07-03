Dodgers place Clayton Kershaw on injured list with shoulder soreness

Clayton Kershaw pitches for the Dodgers against the Angels on June 20 at Angel Stadium.

The Dodgers’ lengthy injury list added its biggest name yet Monday, with Clayton Kershaw officially being sidelined because of a shoulder injury that occurred during a start in Colorado last week.

Six days after initially feeling shoulder pain, and on the afternoon of what was supposed to be his first start since then, Kershaw was instead placed on the 15-day IL retroactive to June 30, a move that will keep the left-hander out until after the All-Star break.

Kershaw’s injury, deemed as left shoulder soreness by the team, isn’t believed to be serious. He had held out hope of pitching Monday, waiting until the last minute to see if his shoulder would feel better after a lightened between-starts throwing program last week. And by timing his IL stint right before the All-Star break, Kershaw could miss as few as two starts (Monday’s and another this weekend), potentially minimizing the short-term impact his absence will have on the team.

Still, it’s yet another injury headache for an already banged-up Dodgers staff.

Now, all five members of their planned opening day rotation have had a stint on the IL.

Dustin May is continuing to rehabilitate an elbow injury that has prevented him from any throwing activities the last six weeks. Noah Syndergaard still isn’t in the picture, continuing to work through the myriad issues — far beyond just a finger blister — that has derailed his season. Julio Urías only recently returned from a month-and-a-half-long absence because of a hamstring strain. Tony Gonsolin hasn’t seemed right since the sprained ankle he suffered in spring training.

For at least the next week, the Dodgers will have to rely on three rookie starters, recalling Michael Grove to pitch Monday night’s series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Right-hander Gavin Stone was also recalled Monday and left-handed reliever Victor González was optioned.

Kershaw’s personal list of injury woes has grown a little longer, as well.

After averaging more than 220 innings per season from 2010 to 2015, the left-hander has had at least one IL stint in each of the last eight campaigns.

This is the second time his shoulder has been to blame, after inflammation delayed the start of his 2019 season by a couple weeks.

Kershaw had been the most dependable Dodgers starter this season. His 95 ⅓ innings were 24 more than anyone else on the club. His 10 wins and 2.55 ERA were also rotation-bests, helping him earn his 10th career selection to the All-Star Game on Sunday.

By the time of that announcement, however, the 35-year-old was more focused on his shoulder. As he feared, a trip to the IL couldn’t be avoided. And now, he and the team are hoping his absence will indeed be limited to only a couple weeks.

