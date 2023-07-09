Advertisement
Dodgers

Dodgers take speedy high school outfielder Kendall George with 36th pick in MLB draft

Kendall George during the WWBA World Championship.
Kendall George is shown during the WWBA World Championship on Oct. 10, 2021 in Jupiter, Fla.
(Mike Janes / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staff Jack Harris
By Jack Harris
Staff WriterFollow
Share
SEATTLE — 

The Dodgers’ first pick of the 2023 MLB draft was a bit of a surprise, with the team selecting outfielder Kendall George of Atascocita High in Humble, Texas, with the 36th overall pick in Competitive Balance Round A.

A 5-foot-10, 170-pound prospect known most for his speed, George wasn’t projected to go so early.

MLB.com ranked him as the draft’s 65th-best prospect. Baseball America had him at No. 114.

Advertisement

His defense and speed — he is considered one of the fastest players in this year’s class — wowed scouts, and his bat-to-ball abilities helped him impress in both high school games and while playing with Team USA’s 18-and-under national team.

George, 18, had been committed to the University of Arkansas but is now in line to become the Dodgers’ highest-drafted high school position player signee since Gavin Lux in 2016.

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Miguel Vargas (17) participates in batting practice before a baseball game.

Sports

Dodgers option slumping rookie Miguel Vargas. So who plays second base now?

The Dodgers optioned struggling rookie Miguel Vargas to triple A after he entered the All-Star break batting .195.

The Dodgers had their first pick in this year’s draft dropped 10 spots as part of a luxury tax penalty. They will make another selection in the second round at 60th overall.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Dodgers
Jack Harris

Jack Harris covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered the Angels, the Kings and almost everything else the L.A. sports scene had to offer. A Phoenix native, he originally interned at The Times before joining the staff in 2019.

Advertisement