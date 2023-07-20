Dodgers have some holes to fill. Here’s a look at potential trade targets

There are 12 shopping days left before the Aug. 1 trade deadline, more than enough time for the Dodgers to address their most pressing needs — a starting pitcher or two for an injury-ravaged rotation, an impact arm for an improving but still-thin bullpen and perhaps a right-handed-hitting outfielder.

It’s a sellers’ market, with 19 teams entering play Thursday with a division lead, in a wild-card position or within six games of a playoff spot, and two or three teams — the New York Mets, San Diego Padres and perhaps the Cleveland Guardians — on the bubble, trying to decide whether to hold — and maybe be bold — or fold.

Starting pitching, as usual, is the focus of most trade talks, and there appear to be a fair number of solid rotation candidates available, though no surefire ace unless the Angels shock the baseball world and decide to part with two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani.

Advertisement

But with so many teams, including the Dodgers, Texas Rangers, Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles, in pursuit of starting pitching, the competition for the best arms will be fierce, likely driving up their prices.

Ohtani, of course, is the wild card. Virtually every contender would move mountains (of prospects) to acquire two great players wrapped up in one, a top-of-the-rotation right-hander and a left-handed slugger who entered play Thursday with a major league-leading 35 homers and 1.075 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

But the Angels do not seem inclined to trade Ohtani, who will be a free agent this winter, and even if they did, the chances of them sending him to their Southern California rivals — even though the Dodgers could probably offer them the best package of prospects for Ohtani — would be remote.

That doesn’t mean the Dodgers will emerge from the trade deadline empty-handed. Assuming Ohtani isn’t in play, and that the Padres aren’t going to send ace left-hander Blake Snell and closer Josh Hader to their hated National League West rivals, there should still be plenty of arms and a few bats for them to pick from.

Advertisement

A look at trade targets who might be fits for the Dodgers: