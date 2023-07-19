Julio Urías gives up career-high eight runs in Dodgers’ loss to Orioles

Julio Urías pitches for the Dodgers in the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday. Urías gave up eight runs in five innings.

In the first inning, he kicked at a soggy mound in frustration.

In the third, he snapped at himself while shouting into his mitt.

In the fifth, he simply hung his head and walked somberly to the dugout.

By then, the damage had been done.

In perhaps the worst start of his career, Julio Urías ran the full gamut of emotions Wednesday in the Dodgers’ 8-5 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

In five innings, he gave up a career-high eight runs. Of his 93 pitches, few were executed with command or precision.

Early on, it led to anger, Urías giving up four runs in the first to blow the Dodgers’ two-run lead.

He showed disgust after yielding a pair of two-out runs in the third.

Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy, right, celebrates his two-run home run with first baseman Freddie Freeman on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles. (Nick Wass / Associated Press)

Urías failed to find any answers, the Orioles (58-37) punctuating his day with a sacrifice fly in the fourth and solo home run in the fifth.

Urías’ career-worst ERA rose to 5.02.

It wasn’t the performance the Dodgers (55-40) had been expecting from their opening day starter, not with Urías coming off the best two-game stretch of his inconsistent season.

He lacked feel for his slurve (it accounted for two extra-base hits and only one swing and miss) and life on his fastball (it averaged only 91.7 mph, more than a tick slower than his season norm).

He also looked visibly uncomfortable, struggling to settle into a game that was delayed 40 minutes so the Camden Yards grounds crew could fix the infield (it hadn’t been covered during a storm the night before), then was hit by warm summer showers for most of his four-run first inning.

The Dodgers chipped away at their deficit. James Outman hit a solo home run in the fourth. Max Muncy launched a two-run blast in the fifth.

Each time, however, the Orioles responded against Urías, dragging his up-and-down season back into another descent.