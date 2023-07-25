Dodgers complete comeback against Blue Jays with walk-off in 10th

Dodgers second baseman Mookie Betts completes a double play over Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. during the first inning on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

Chris Taylor got the RBI. Mookie Betts was credited the outfield assist.

But in the two biggest plays of the Dodgers’ 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night, it was heads-up baseball from Will Smith that was the difference.

The Dodgers catcher first saved the game in the bottom of the ninth, making an instinctive baserunning decision that completed the team’s four-run comeback in the inning.

With two out and the bases loaded, Taylor hit a ground ball to the right side of the infield. Starting at second base, Smith saw Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. deflect the ball on a diving effort, then accelerated toward home — and through a stop sign from third base coach Dino Ebel — as Santiago Espinal fumbled with the ball at second, failing to realize Smith was steaming to the plate for the tying run.

Moments later, Smith came up big again.

With one out in the top of the 10th, Bo Bichette hit a single to right field that appeared deep enough to score automatic baserunner Kevin Kiermaier from second. But, even after an off-line throw from Betts in right, Smith was able to haul in the ball and lunge toward the plate, tagging Kiermaier on the knee just before he slid in.

That set the stage for James Outman to win the game in the bottom of the 10th, hitting a double off the top of the wall in right for the team’s fifth walk-off win of the season.

