Dodgers bringing back Kiké Hernández in trade with Red Sox

Enrique Hernández celebrates hitting a home run in 2020
Kiké Hernández celebrates a home run in the 2020 playoffs against the Atlanta Braves.
(Eric Gay / Associated Press)
Kiké Hernández is coming back to Los Angeles.

According to multiple media reports, the Dodgers have agreed to a trade with the Boston Red Sox to reacquire Hernández, the veteran utility man who spent six years with the club from 2015 to 2020.

Hernández is having a career-worst year with the Red Sox, entering Tuesday batting .222 with just six home runs and a .599 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He gives the Dodgers the kind of right-handed bat they were seeking, though he has been a below-league-average hitter against left-handed pitching this season.

Now that he’s back with the Dodgers, the club will be hoping the 31-year-old can rediscover the form he flashed during his first stint in Los Angeles, when he batted .240 with a .737 OPS and helped the team win the 2020 World Series.

Tuesday’s trade was first reported by the Athletic.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

