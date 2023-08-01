Dodgers miss on Justin Verlander, get spurned by Eduardo Rodriguez at trade deadline

Eduardo Rodriguez, pitching for the Detroit Tigers against the Oakland Athletics on July 5, rejected a trade to the Dodgers on Tuesday.

The Dodgers didn’t get the top starting pitcher to be moved on trade deadline day. Then, they were spurned by perhaps the next best option just before Tuesday’s 3 p.m. cutoff.

Despite agreeing to a trade with the Detroit Tigers to acquire left-handed starter Eduardo Rodriguez, the pitcher killed the deal by invoking a no-trade clause in his contract, according to a person with knowledge of the situation unauthorized to speak publicly.

Rodriguez’s decision, which was first reported by ESPN, immediately became one of the biggest stories of the deadline.

Though the Dodgers were one of 10 teams on Rodriguez’s no-trade list, Los Angeles would have provided him the opportunity the fourth-place Tigers couldn’t: serving as a key starter for a contending team.

Rodriguez, a 30-year-old Venezuelan native, wanted to stay in the East and be closer to his family in Miami, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

As a result, the Dodgers lost a prime opportunity to bolster their struggling starting rotation. And while they did add left-handed depth by acquiring Ryan Yarbrough from the Kansas City Royals, according to a person with knowledge with knowledge of the situation, their starting unit will remain their biggest concern over the stretch run of the season.

Rodriguez became the Dodgers’ top target Tuesday after they missed out on New York Mets ace Justin Verlander.

For a period of time on Monday afternoon, the Dodgers appeared to be a likely landing spot for Verlander, with the sides working to find the right prospect return and monetary package to swing a blockbuster deal for the three-time Cy Young Award winner.

Kansas City Royals pitcher Ryan Yarbrough throws against the Minnesota Twins on July 30. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

By Monday night, however, circumstances changed. Verlander’s old team, the Houston Astros, reportedly reengaged the Mets on a trade for Verlander, who maintains a strong relationship with Astros owner Jim Crane. And with Verlander holding a no-trade clause in his contract, the match was inevitable, leading to an agreement on Tuesday afternoon to send Verlander back to Houston.

Thus, the Dodgers turned their attention to Rodriguez — only to be rebuffed by the pitcher.

While Rodriguez had a 4.15 career ERA prior to this season, he has flourished on a struggling Tigers team this year.

In 15 starts, he has a 2.95 ERA, ranking top-10 among pitchers with at least 80 innings. He has one of the better strikeout-to-walk rates in the majors, despite an underwhelming low-90s mph fastball velocity. And though he missed more than a month with a finger injury earlier this year, he has a distinguished veteran resume, highlighted by a World Series title with the Boston Red Sox in 2018.

Rodriguez won’t get the chance to compete for another title this season. Instead, he opted to stay in Detroit, where he has another three years and $49 million remaining on his contract — though he can opt out and become a free agent this winter.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, came up empty handed in their pursuit of a top starting pitcher, left now to wonder what could have been for the rest of the season.

This is a developing story and will be updated.