MLB trade deadline tracker: All the moves by the Dodgers, Angels and everyone else

Deadline day has arrived. The Dodgers and Angels have been active but hint they aren’t done dealing.

A short hot streak turned the Cubs from sellers to buyers. The Mets are in full sale mode. The Rangers and Rays are stockpiling ammo for the postseason. The Phillies and Orioles have stood pat, seemingly channeling their famously cautious former general manager Pat Gillick.

Teams can make trades until 3 p.m. Pacific time. Why has the trade deadline lipped into August when historically it was July 31 at 1 p.m. PT? Commissioner Rob Manfred can now set the deadline any time from July 28 to Aug. 3 to avoid conflicting with games.

All the deals are here, in reverse chronological order and with breezy analysis, updated as they happen:

Astros acquire Justin Verlander RHP from the Mets for Drew Gilbert OF and Ryan Clifford 1B/OF

The Dodgers missed again on Verlander. The future Hall of Fame starter chose the Mets over them during the offseason and those dastardly Astros outbid them at the trade deadline. Yes, he’s 43, but Verlander has won his last three starts and his 3.15 ERA is better than his lifetime mark of 3.24. The acquisition puts the Astros in position to repeat as World Series champions.

He didn’t come cheaply for the Astros. Gilbert, 22, was a first-round pick out of Tennessee in 2022 and already his holding his own in double-A. Clifford, 20, was drafted out of high school in 2022 and already is tearing up high-A pitching.

Padres acquire Rich Hill LHP and Ji Man Choi 1B from the Pirates for Jackson Wolf LHP, Estuar Suero OF and Alfonso Rivas 1B

The Padres retreated from sell mode after sweeping the Rangers and traded for Hill, at 43 the oldest MLB player, and Choi, who has been hot since missing nearly three months with an Achilles strain.

Wolf, who has plus breaking pitches, made his MLB debut July 22 and could slip immediately into the Pirates’ rotation.

Blue Jays acquire Paul DeJong SS and cash from Cardinals for Matt Svanson RHP

Just as they did by trading for Jordan Hicks when closer Jordan Romano went on the injured list, the Blue Jays turned to the Cardinals when shortstop Bo Bichette suffered a knee injury. DeJong is a good-field, decent-bat shortstop in the last year of a contract that includes club options the next two seasons. Swanson has been an effective reliever in high Class-A this season.

Rockies acquire Justin Bruihl LHP from Dodgers for cash

With the Dodgers remaking their bullpen at the deadline, Bruihl was expendable and was designated for assignment July 28. Colorado needed a left-handed arm after trading Brad Hand to Atlanta.

Braves acquire Brad Hand LHP from Rockies for Alec Barger RHP

Hand, who will play for his seventh team in four years, dominates left-handed batters and has a closer’s pedigree, so maybe the Braves can chalk up his 4.54 ERA to pitching at Coors Field. Barger is a double-A reliever.

Royals acquire Tucker Davidson LHP from the Angels for cash

Davidson was designated for assignment July 27 after posting an ERA of 6.54 in 18 relief appearances, so getting a modest sum of cash for him was a win for the Angels.

Rays acquire Adrian Sampson RHP and Manuel Rodríguez RHP from Cubs for Josh Roberson RHP

This is a case of two teams in buy mode exchanging minor league pitchers who haven’t performed well. The old change-of-scenery theory gets another test.

Diamondbacks acquire Jace Peterson 2B/3B and cash from the Athletics for Chad Patrick RHP

Peterson, 33, is the working definition of a journeyman, with Arizona about to become his seventh team in 10 seasons. The left-handed hitter should platoon at third base until Evan Longoria recovers from a back injury. Patrick is a double-A starter with a plus slider.

Reds acquire Sam Moll LHP and international pool money from the Athletics for Joe Boyle RHP

The Reds were able to find something slightly savory from the carcass of the woebegone A’s, marginally improving their bullpen with the addition of Moll, a slider specialist who is tough on left-handed hitters. Boyle, a fifth-round pick in 2020 currently in double-A, is an extremely hard thrower with suspect command.

Cubs acquire Jose Cuas RHP from the Royals for Nelson Velázquez OF

Cuas is another middling middle reliever whose stock is at an all-time high as contenders stockpile bullpens. Velázquez has impressive numbers at triple-A and likely will get an opportunity with Kansas City to determine whether he is a bona fide big league hitter or a four-A career minor leaguer.

Giants acquire AJ Pollock OF, Mark Mathias UT and cash from the Mariners for player to be named or cash

A nothing deal except that it’s the seventh trade between the Mariners and Giants since opening day 2022. Pollock’s numbers indicate he’s over the hill, and Mathias doesn’t move the needle either. The Mariners eventually will get a minor leaguer in return, and likely not a very promising one.

Cubs acquire Jeimer Candelario 3B from the Nationals for Kevin Made SS and D.J. Herz LHP

The Cubs are Candelario’s original team, having traded him six years ago to the Tigers. He established himself then faded in Detroit and was non-tendered ahead of his last arbitration season. The Nationals signed him for one year, Candelario’s .823 OPS made him a trade target, and the Cubs’ recent resurgence flipped them from sellers to buyers. Candelario: Sold!

Brewers acquire Mark Canha OF/1B and cash from the Mets for Justin Jarvis RHP

The Mets will pay the $3.5 million remaining on Canha’s salary to unload him and accept in return Jarvis, who might be close to major league ready although his minor league numbers aren’t eye-popping. Canha is what scouts call a professional hitter, giving the Brewers a second low-budget bat this week to go along with Carlos Santana.

Mariners acquire Dominic Canzone 1B/OF, Ryan Bliss INF and Josh Rojas INF from the Diamondbacks for Paul Sewald RHP

Sewald, 33, posted an ERA under 3.00 in 172 appearances over the last three years that also produced 52 saves. That’s the kind of reliable relief work the Diamondbacks need to continue to compete in the NL West. The cost was fairly steep, however. Canzone is one of the hottest bats in the minor leagues with a 1.062 OPS, and Bliss is a speedy fireplug on the rise.

Rays acquire Aaron Civale RHP from the Guardians for Kyle Manzardo1B

The always savvy Rays and the usually savvy Guardians swapped players with value, need for need. Civale has been arguably Cleveland’s most effective starter, and he gives the pitching-rich Rays another arm as they seek their first World Series title. Manzardo, a second-round pick out of Washington State in 2021, has exceptional bat-to-ball skills and developing power.

Angels acquire Randal Grichuk OF and C.J. Cron 1B from the Rockies for Jake Madden RHP and Mason Albright LHP

Grichuk and Cron need no introduction around Angel Stadium. Grichuk was drafted by the Angels one pick ahead of Mike Trout in 2009 and Cron’s potent bat steadied the Angels’ lineup from 2014 to 2017. They will serve as emergency reinforcements to a lineup ravaged by injuries that continues to include Shohei Ohtani. Madden, a fourth-round pick in 2022, is struggling in rookie ball; Albright, 20, was enjoying a solid year at Class-A Inland Empire.

Braves acquire Nicky Lopez IF from the Royals for Taylor Hearn LHP

This trade didn’t register on the wow meter. Lopez batted .300 in 565 plate appearances in 2021 but has devolved into a light-hitting utility player. Presumably he’ll give Braves infielders breathers as they gear up for the playoffs. The Royals must see something in Hearn the Braves and Rangers didn’t — Texas cut him a week ago.

Rangers acquire Jordan Montgomery LHP and Chris Stratton RHP from the Cardinals for Thomas Saggese IF, Tekoah Roby RHP and John King LHP.

The Rangers are stocking up and the Cardinals are cleaning house, creating a natural match. But did St. Louis get enough for Montgomery, a consistent left-handed starter, and Stratton, a reliable bullpen piece? Both are free agents after this season.

Roby is projected as a mid-rotation starter who along with the acquisitions of Sem Robberse and Adam Klofenstein from Toronto help replenish a dearth of starting pitching in the farm system. Saggese is an undersized infielder who has hit well through double-A. King gives St. Louis an immediate left-handed bullpen option.

Blue Jays acquire Jordan Hicks RHP from the Cardinals for Sem Robberse RPH and Adam Kloffenstein RHP

Taking a chance on Hicks’ electric but inconsistent arm was necessary for Toronto, which is gunning for the playoffs amid the uncertain health of closer Jordan Romano. Hicks’ average fastball velocity is 101 mph, but his walk rate is 5.2 per nine innings. He also tends to enter games with a lead and leave with a deficit: His won-loss record is 1-6 this season and 9-18 in his career.

Robberse, 21, and Kloffenstein, 22, are double-A starters whose upside is mid-rotation big leaguers.

Mets acquire Luisangel Acuña MI/OF and cash from the Rangers for Max Scherzer RHP

If the Rangers go deep into the playoffs with Scherzer at the front of the rotation, this will be chalked up as a win. If the Mets clear enough payroll to land Ohtani in the offseason, this will be part of that equation.

Acuña isn’t a bad oh-by-the-way guy either. The brother of Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr., he was the Rangers’ No. 3 prospect, a shortstop who can run and hit.

Scherzer, 39, still has the arsenal and the will, but remember how he faded in October for the Dodgers in 2021 and for the Mets in a wild-card loss last season.

Astros acquire Kendall Graveman RHP from the White Sox for Korey Lee C

Graveman was an Astros trade deadline pickup in 2021 and pitched well enough that the White Sox signed him to a three-year, $24-million contract. The Astros again traded for him, adding to an already solid bullpen a veteran who can pitch in a variety of roles.

Lee, a first-round pick out of Cal in 2019, hit 25 home runs in triple-A last season and is batting .283 this season. Not bad output for a catcher, and not a bad return for the White Sox.

Dodgers acquire Lancy Lynn RHP and Joe Kelly RHP from the White Sox for Nick Nastrini RHP, Jordan Leasure RHP and Trayce Thompson OF

The Dodgers desperately need the Lynn of nearly any year except this one, an innings eater with a .600 winning percentage and ERA well south of 4.00. Inexplicably, his ERA ballooned to 6.47 with the White Sox even though he’s striking out a career-high 11 batters per nine innings. Kelly and his famed Astros pouty face are back to the delight of Dodgers fans, and he replaced Phil Bickford in the bullpen.

Nastrini possesses upside, but he and Leasure were just faces in the crowd of talented Dodgers minor league pitchers. Thompson, a revelation last year, inexplicably forgot how to hit and was expendable.

Marlins acquire David Robertson RHP from the Mets for Marco Vargas IF and Ronald Hernandez C

The trade that triggered Scherzer to ask to be traded was the Mets selling reliable veteran reliever Robertson for two extremely young prospects, thereby signaling they’d unfurled the white flag. Robertson has slipped directly into the closer role in Miami.

Vargas, 18, and Hernandez, 19, have displayed knacks for reaching base in rookie ball but face long roads to reach the big leagues.

Brewers acquire Carlos Santana 1B from the Pirates for Jhonny Severino SS

Out with the old, in with the new for Pittsburgh; the opposite is true for Milwaukee. The Brewers needed a designated hitter, and they hope the switch-hitting Santana, 37, has something left in his bat. Severino, 18, was regarded highly enough to secure a $1.23-million signing bonus out of the Dominican Republic.

Angels acquire Lucas Gioliso RHP and Reynaldo Lopez RHP from the White Sox for Edgar Quero C and Ky Bush LHP

This deal provided proof that the Angels weren’t trading Ohtani. Giolito was a coveted target and Lopez a veteran reliever. Quero, one of the better catching prospects in baseball, and Bush, a tall left-hander, were considered two of the few top prospects in the Angels farm system. So you might say the Angels bet the farm that they’ll make the playoffs and somehow retain Ohtani.

Dodgers acquire Amed Rosario SS from the Guardians for Noah Syndergaard RHP and cash to pay the difference in remaining salary

With Kiké Hernández already back in the fold, why would the Dodgers acquire Rosario, who possesses a similar skill set and similar deficiencies? Perhaps because neither player is a sure thing to contribute significantly down the stretch, although both have the potential to do so. The odds are better that one out of two will provide upside rather than one out of one. Also, Rosario was all but given to the Dodgers, who had no plans of letting the disappointing Syndergaard take the mound again.

Dodgers acquire Kiké Hernández IF/OF from the Red Sox for Nick Robertson RHP and Justin Hagenman RHP

See the trade for Rosario above. Plus, Hernández is popular in L.A. and comfortable in the clubhouse. He used to hit the occasional clutch home run. If he can do that again, he should be worth Robertson, who wasn’t effective in nine appearances for the Dodgers this season, and Hagenman, who slowly ascended through the Dodgers’ farm system and at age 25 pitched reasonably well in relief at triple-A Oklahoma City this season.