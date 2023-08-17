Advertisement
Dodgers

Austin Barnes’ first homer of season lifts Dodgers to sweep of Brewers

The Dodgers' Austin Barnes heads to first after hitting a solo home run.
The Dodgers’ Austin Barnes hits a solo home run during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday at Dodger Stadium.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staff Jack Harris
By Jack Harris
Staff WriterFollow
Share

It took 120 games, 125 at-bats and what felt like hundreds more frustrating little moments along the way.

But, with the Dodgers’ 10-game winning streak on the line Thursday night, Austin Barnes picked the perfect time to hit his first home run of the year.

With a line-drive blast to left field in the bottom of the eighth inning, Barnes broke a scoreless tie against the Milwaukee Brewers and lifted the Dodgers to a 1-0 win, extending the streak to 11 games while completing a sweep of the National League Central’s first-place team.

In a season-high streak that has been fueled by superstar performances from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, improved pitching from the rotation and bullpen, and well-rounded production from the Dodgers’ platoon-heavy lineup, Barnes became the unlikeliest hero.

Entering the game, the longtime backup catcher was mired in a career-worst year. He was batting just .123. He’d driven in only six runs in 138 plate appearances. And he hadn’t hit a home run, a lack of slugging that highlighted his struggles at the plate.

Maalaea, Maui, Monday, August 14, 2023 - Supplies for Lahaina fire victims are gathered and delivered by Hawaiians sailing on a large catamaran who often sail around the world together to Lahaina neighborhoods. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Sports

‘We want to do our part’: L.A. pro sports teams donate $450,000 to Maui fire relief

All 12 major sports teams in Los Angeles — including the Dodgers, Lakers, Rams and Kings — have teamed up to donate $450,000 to Maui fire relief efforts.

Aug. 17, 2023

Advertisement

But after catching seven scoreless innings from starter Lance Lynn, the ninth-year veteran made sure the outing didn’t go to waste.

After taking a first-pitch strike from Brewers reliever Joel Payamps, Barnes turned on an elevated slider, launching a low liner into the Dodgers bullpen.

Dodgers
Jack Harris

Jack Harris covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered the Angels, the Kings and almost everything else the L.A. sports scene had to offer. A Phoenix native, he originally interned at The Times before joining the staff in 2019.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement