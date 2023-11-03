Advertisement
Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw has left shoulder surgery, says he’s “hopeful to return” next season

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw during Game 3 of the 2023 NLDS against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Jack Harris
By Jack Harris
Staff WriterFollow
Clayton Kershaw announced that he underwent surgery on his left throwing shoulder Friday morning and that he is “hopeful to return to play at some point next summer.”

Kershaw, who issued a statement on Instagram, said the surgical procedure was to repair the gleno-humeral ligaments and capsule of his left shoulder, the same shoulder that gave him problems during the second half of the 2023 season.

Kershaw, who is a free agent this winter, had said at the end of the season he was uncertain about his future — including whether he would return for a 17th MLB season.

Friday’s announcement indicates he still wants to play in 2024, leaving a return to the Dodgers — who are interested in re-signing the 35-year-old — or a jump to his hometown Texas Rangers as his two most likely options as he hits the open market.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Dodgers
Jack Harris

Jack Harris covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered the Angels, the Kings and almost everything else the L.A. sports scene had to offer. A Phoenix native, he originally interned at The Times before joining the staff in 2019.

