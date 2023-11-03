Clayton Kershaw has left shoulder surgery, says he’s “hopeful to return” next season
Clayton Kershaw announced that he underwent surgery on his left throwing shoulder Friday morning and that he is “hopeful to return to play at some point next summer.”
Kershaw, who issued a statement on Instagram, said the surgical procedure was to repair the gleno-humeral ligaments and capsule of his left shoulder, the same shoulder that gave him problems during the second half of the 2023 season.
Kershaw, who is a free agent this winter, had said at the end of the season he was uncertain about his future — including whether he would return for a 17th MLB season.
The Rangers have pursued Clayton Kershaw in the past and now that they’re in the World Series, the Dodgers legend has even more to ponder about his future.
Friday’s announcement indicates he still wants to play in 2024, leaving a return to the Dodgers — who are interested in re-signing the 35-year-old — or a jump to his hometown Texas Rangers as his two most likely options as he hits the open market.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Are you a true-blue fan?
Get our Dodgers Dugout newsletter for insights, news and much more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.