Julio Urías is a free agent but legal issues cloud his status

Julio Urías pitches for the Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies on Aug. 13 at Dodger Stadium.

Scott Boras, one of baseball’s most prominent agents, held his annual session with reporters at the MLB general manager meetings late Wednesday morning.

Standing on a riser in front of a Boras Corporation backdrop at the Omni Scottsdale, he began with a speech criticizing how MLB handles its draft. He playfully chastised a reporter for stepping on his premeditated one-liners. It was, for the most part, lighthearted. Talking about Julio Urías was different.

This week was supposed to mark the beginning of teams’ pursuit of Urías in free agency. He was slated to become one of the most sought-after players in a weak free-agent class. Then the left-handed pitcher was arrested in September on suspicion of domestic violence for the second time in four years. The projected jackpot disappeared. Urías’ career as a Dodger ended. His future in baseball became unclear.

It remains unclear two months later because the Exposition Park Department of Public Safety, the agency that arrested Urías, has not presented the case to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, according to a spokesperson from that office. The district attorney’s office would review the police investigation and decide whether to file charges.

Urías, 27, is required to interview with MLB as part of its investigation, per the league’s domestic violence policy. But since the case is still under investigation and Urías could still be charged with a crime, the league has not been able to interview him.

If Urías were to interview with MLB, the government could subpoena what he says. MLB expects he will interview with the league once the legal process has been completed.

“We have not heard anything from anyone involved in enforcement so we’re just waiting,” Boras said.

The league’s policy allows for Commissioner Rob Manfred to suspend Urías even if he’s not charged with any crimes, which was what he decided to do with Urías after he was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence in May 2019. In that case, charges were dropped in June and MLB handed Urías a 20-game suspension in August.

Urías was unlikely to re-sign with the Dodgers before his arrest. Now the question is if he signs with any of the other 29 clubs and plays in the majors again.

Urías was arrested outside of BMO Stadium after attending a game between LAFC and Inter Miami. He was released on $50,000 bond hours later. Two days after that, he was placed on paid administrative leave. His stay on administrative leave concluded after the season ended. He’s now a free agent, eligible to sign with any club.

Urías isn’t the only former Dodgers starting pitcher who reached free agency this offseason with a future clouded by allegations; Trevor Bauer, who pitched in Japan last season, is seeking to return to the majors in 2024.

Times staff writer Bill Shaikin contributed to this story.