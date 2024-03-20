Dodgers catch a break with Jake Cronenworth’s glove, rally for opening-day win vs. Padres
It lacked the flash and flair that fans had envisioned during a blockbuster, $1.2-billion offseason.
But in the first game of the Dodgers 2024 season, the team trudged its way to an opening-day, come-from-behind win at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, defeating the San Diego Padres 5-2 thanks to a four-run rally in the top of the eighth inning.
After squandering a string of early-game scoring chances, and threatening to spoil the club debuts of Shohei Ohtani (who had two hits, an RBI and a steal) and Tyler Glasnow (who gave up two runs in five innings) in the first South Korean regular season game in MLB history, the Dodgers flipped the script with a rather understated sequence of events.
Trailing by one with the bases loaded and no outs in the eighth, they tied the score 2-2 on a Kiké Hernández sacrifice fly.
The Dodgers officially unveil the most anticipated lineup in their history on Wednesday against the Padres in Seoul. Will it be enough in the postseason?
In the next at-bat, they took their first lead when a two-hopper from Gavin Lux went through — literally — the webbing of the glove of Padres first baseman Jake Cronenworth.
A four-spot for the lead! pic.twitter.com/gYwwIT7gPH— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 20, 2024
Mookie Betts and Ohtani sealed the game from there with two softly hit singles, the Dodgers’ first hits of the game with runners in scoring position (they were 0 for 8 before then).
Even though the inning ended on a base-running mistake by Ohtani, who misread a flyout and failed to retag second base before returning to first, it was enough to send the Dodgers to their third straight season opening victory.
More to Read
Are you a true-blue fan?
Get our Dodgers Dugout newsletter for insights, news and much more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.