James Outman blasts away his slump with home run in Dodgers’ win over Twins
After two straight days out of the starting lineup, then two straight strikeouts to start his game Monday night, James Outman’s season-opening slump appeared to reach a nadir entering the seventh inning at Target Field.
Then, with one hanging slider and one cathartic swing, the Dodgers’ second-year center fielder finally found a reprieve.
In the team’s 4-2 win over the Minnesota Twins, it was Outman’s solo blast that put the Dodgers in front for good, a towering 353-foot blast that sailed just high enough to clear the towering wall in the right-field corner.
Shohei Ohtani entered play Monday in the midst of four straight multihit games, the first two of which included his first two Dodgers home runs.
It didn’t mean Outman had the biggest night offensively, not after Shohei Ohtani recorded his fifth-straight multihit game by doubling twice early and homering for the third time this season later in the seventh inning.
But, following a troubling four-for-34 start, Outman’s contribution might have been the most important development — not only to the final score, but also the trajectory of what has been a slumping second season for him.
The Dodgers also got a strong start from left-hander James Paxton, who gave up two runs in a six-inning, three-hit, four-strikeout performance.
Then, after the go-ahead seventh-inning blasts from Outman and Ohtani — who is now 11 for his last 22 with eight extra-base hits — the club’s preferred trio of late-game relievers also came through, with Ryan Brasier, Daniel Hudson and Evan Phillips pitching a scoreless inning each.
