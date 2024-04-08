James Outman blasts away his slump with home run in Dodgers’ win over Twins

James Outman is congratulated by Dodgers third base coach Dino Ebel after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning of a 4-2 win over the Minnesota Twins on Monday.

After two straight days out of the starting lineup, then two straight strikeouts to start his game Monday night, James Outman’s season-opening slump appeared to reach a nadir entering the seventh inning at Target Field.

Then, with one hanging slider and one cathartic swing, the Dodgers’ second-year center fielder finally found a reprieve.

In the team’s 4-2 win over the Minnesota Twins, it was Outman’s solo blast that put the Dodgers in front for good, a towering 353-foot blast that sailed just high enough to clear the towering wall in the right-field corner.

It didn’t mean Outman had the biggest night offensively, not after Shohei Ohtani recorded his fifth-straight multihit game by doubling twice early and homering for the third time this season later in the seventh inning.

But, following a troubling four-for-34 start, Outman’s contribution might have been the most important development — not only to the final score, but also the trajectory of what has been a slumping second season for him.

The Dodgers also got a strong start from left-hander James Paxton, who gave up two runs in a six-inning, three-hit, four-strikeout performance.

Then, after the go-ahead seventh-inning blasts from Outman and Ohtani — who is now 11 for his last 22 with eight extra-base hits — the club’s preferred trio of late-game relievers also came through, with Ryan Brasier, Daniel Hudson and Evan Phillips pitching a scoreless inning each.