Tokyo takeaways: Dodgers relish experience, expect Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts back soon

After taking his final question in the Tokyo Dome press room Wednesday night, his Dodgers having accomplished all they hoped to during their season-opening series in Japan, manager Dave Roberts grabbed the mic for one last unsolicited quote.

“Last thing I want to say is, to the city of Tokyo and the country of Japan, on behalf of the Dodgers and Major League Baseball, we just want to say thank you,” Roberts said. “You guys were all such great hosts, and hopefully we put on a good show.”

The Dodgers certainly did, both on the field with a two-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs and off of it with their well-documented efforts to grow their fan base in the country.

Advertisement

In both games the overwhelming majority of fans wore Dodgers gear. On the streets of Tokyo, advertisements including their biggest star, Shohei Ohtani, dominated the landscape.

For a team that’s trying to defend its World Series title and amplify its brand on an international stage, it marked a successful voyage. Now, as the Dodgers return home for the rest of their season, here are four takeaways on where they stand.

Freeman, Betts expected back soon

Perhaps the most amazing part of the Dodgers’ 2-0 start is that it came without Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman on the field.

Advertisement

Betts was ruled out days before the opener, sent home early Monday after losing almost 15 pounds while battling a stomach virus. Freeman was a late scratch from the opening lineup because of rib discomfort and was held out again Wednesday.

The Dodgers managed without the two former most valuable players, scoring nine runs over the final 14 innings. They are expecting the pair to be available once the season resumes next week with their March 27 home opener against the Detroit Tigers.

In both cases Roberts said the Dodgers wanted to be mindful of protecting their star players early in the season. With Betts, team doctors worried about the increased risk of a soft tissue injury given his lingering dehydration and fatigue. With Freeman, the Dodgers wanted to ensure that his rib issue — which is in the same place he suffered torn cartilage last postseason — wouldn’t get worse before they can fully examine him in Los Angeles this week.

Advertisement

“He lobbied hard, like he always does,” Roberts said of Freeman, who went to the batting cage before the game before being ruled out. “But ultimately, [he] conceded to myself and the training staff. It’s just too early in the season to potentially put him in harm’s way.”

Depth already shining

Given how much the Dodgers spent constructing a nearly $400-million roster, it would have been difficult for depth to be any sort of concern.

Still, over two games, the sheer volume of talent became quickly and abundantly clear.

Without Freeman, the Dodgers started Kiké Hernández at first base and watched him lead the team with three RBIs, including a key two-run homer Wednesday that put the finale out of reach. At shortstop, Miguel Rojas replaced Betts with his typical defensive excellence, highlighted by a sliding backhand play for the final out Wednesday.

Elsewhere in the lineup, plenty of other names chipped in. Michael Conforto had two hits, including a double, in his first two games as a Dodger. Andy Pages reached base in half of his at-bats from the No. 9 spot. Will Smith walked a staggering five times while also recording two hits and an RBI. And Tommy Edman continued his slugging surge from late last season by whacking the first home run of the year.

Bullpen’s first impression

Speaking of depth, the pitching staff has that in spades — from a rotation that featured Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki impressing in Tokyo and probably will turn to two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell and 2024 opening day starter Tyler Glasnow for next week’s homestand, to a bullpen that dominated the Cubs without using any reliever twice.

Tuesday the Dodgers trotted out what should be their typical late-game combination, with Blake Treinen pitching the eighth inning and offseason acquisition Tanner Scott getting his first Dodgers save in the ninth.

Advertisement

With the Dodgers staying away from repeat relief appearances, the bullpen depth was on full display after Sasaki’s three-inning start, with five pitchers combining for the final six frames. That procession included Jack Dreyer, a left-hander making his MLB debut, Landon Knack, the breakout rookie from last season who served as a swingman this week before being optioned to the minors after Wednesday’s game, Kirby Yates, another marquee signing, and Alex Vesia, who earned the save in lieu of Scott or Treinen.

A connection in Japan

Clayton Kershaw wasn’t able to participate as he continues to recover from offseason toe and knee surgery. Since he wasn’t on the 31-man travel roster, he had to fly to Japan on his own with his family.

However, the veteran pitcher and future Hall of Famer was determined to be there. And as he packed in the clubhouse to return to Los Angeles on Wednesday night, he was left struck by something he’d always known but never seen.

“Just how much people love baseball here,” he said. “I think that was something new. I knew they liked baseball, but I didn’t know the passion they have. It was just really cool to see.”

Much more postgame discussion was centered on the atmosphere raucous Japanese crowds created than the results of the games.

“It’s always cool to experience different baseball cultures,” Max Muncy said. “They cheer all the good plays. When a ball gets hit hard, you hear the whole stadium go ‘Ooooooo!’ even if it’s just an out. They’re here to watch good baseball.”

Advertisement

“It’s great how it’s pitch silent while the home team is pitching, and then it’s just like a party when they’re hitting,” Hernández echoed, comparing it to the excitement of Latin American baseball. “That’s my kind of party.”

“The passion and the engagement was amazing,” Rojas added. “And hopefully, the game is in a better place now than before we came here.”