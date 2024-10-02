Eight concerns the Dodgers should have about facing the Padres in the NLDS

The Dodgers and San Diego Padres went down to the wire in the National League West race. Now they’ll square off in the best-of-five NL Division Series, with the fourth-seeded Padres advancing through the wild-card round with a two-game sweep of the Atlanta Braves.

The Padres will be familiar postseason foes. The Dodgers swept San Diego in the 2020 NLDS en route to a World Series win, then were upset in four games in the 2022 NLDS despite finishing 22 games ahead of them that season.

This season the Padres halted a decade and a half of futility against the Dodgers, posting a winning record in the rivalry (8-5) for the first time since 2010. However, the Dodgers prevailed when it mattered most, clinching the division by taking two of three games at Chavez Ravine in late September.

Advertisement

Now, the sides will square off in a heavyweight bout. The Dodgers had baseball’s best record at 98-64. But the Padres finished the season strongest, winning 43 games, most in the majors, after the All-Star break.

Here are nine things to know about the Padres ahead of Game 1 at Dodger Stadium on Saturday at 5:38 p.m.: