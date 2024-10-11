Dodgers vs. Padres in NLDS Game 5: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Yoshinobu Yamamoto to start winner-take-all NLDS Game 5 for Dodgers

Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivers during Game 1 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 5. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Exactly 25 hours before the biggest game of his team’s season, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was sure of only one thing about his pitching plans for Game 5 in the National League Division Series on Friday night.

“I’m sure Yoshinobu will be a part of it,” Roberts said Thursday, referring to $325-million offseason signing Yoshinobu Yamamoto, his Game 1 starter.

Later the Dodgers announced Yamamoto will start Friday’s winner-take-all showdown with the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium, clearing up one part of a pitching plan that could determine the fate of L.A.’s 98-win season.

“Overall, kind of where Yoshinobu is at, I feel really comfortable,” Roberts said earlier in the day.

