Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Padres in NLDS Game 5: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivers during a game against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivers during a game against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium in September. Yamamoto will start Game 5 of the NLDS against the Padres on Friday.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto gets the start as the Dodgers look to keep their season alive with a win over the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the NLDS on Friday.

By Jack Harris
 and Mike DiGiovanna

What you need to know

Ready for a Shohei Ohtani-Yu Darvish duel in Game 5?

Yoshinobu Yamamoto to start winner-take-all NLDS Game 5

Dodgers want fans fired up for Game 5 against Padres

Yoshinobu Yamamoto to start winner-take-all NLDS Game 5 for Dodgers

By Jack Harris
Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivers during Game 1 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres.
Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivers during Game 1 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 5.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Exactly 25 hours before the biggest game of his team’s season, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was sure of only one thing about his pitching plans for Game 5 in the National League Division Series on Friday night.

“I’m sure Yoshinobu will be a part of it,” Roberts said Thursday, referring to $325-million offseason signing Yoshinobu Yamamoto, his Game 1 starter.

Later the Dodgers announced Yamamoto will start Friday’s winner-take-all showdown with the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium, clearing up one part of a pitching plan that could determine the fate of L.A.’s 98-win season.

“Overall, kind of where Yoshinobu is at, I feel really comfortable,” Roberts said earlier in the day.

Continue reading here

Dodgers vs. Padres: Ready for a Shohei Ohtani-Yu Darvish duel in Game 5?

By Jack Harris
Padres pitcher Yu Darvish, left, and Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani side by side.
The matchup between San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish and Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani could play a decisive role in Game 5 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium on Friday night.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

On the TV screens inside the Dodgers’ home clubhouse Thursday, two slides clicked back and forth.

The first showed the team’s schedule for an off-day workout, on the eve of a decisive Game 5 in the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres.

The other displayed a three-word quote for the team to take into Friday’s winner-take-all contest:

“Job’s not finished”

Kobe Bryant

Indeed, that was the Dodgers’ mindset coming off a season-saving Game 4 win in San Diego on Wednesday, one that staved off a third straight NLDS elimination and set up Friday’s showdown at Dodger Stadium.

“The moment is important,” manager Dave Roberts said.

“Yesterday was definitely a team win,” star slugger Shohei Ohtani added, through interpreter Will Ireton. “So we’re going to have the same kind of attitude going into the game tomorrow.”

Continue reading here

Dodgers vs. Padres: How to watch and betting odds for Game 5

The Dodgers continue the postseason Friday when they face the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium. The game is scheduled to start at 5:08 p.m. PDT and will air on Fox and Fox Deportes. Radio broadcasts of the game will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español) in the Los Angeles area.

Here’s a look at the betting odds for Game 5:

