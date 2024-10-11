Dodgers vs. Padres in NLDS Game 5: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Yoshinobu Yamamoto to start winner-take-all NLDS Game 5 for Dodgers
Exactly 25 hours before the biggest game of his team’s season, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was sure of only one thing about his pitching plans for Game 5 in the National League Division Series on Friday night.
“I’m sure Yoshinobu will be a part of it,” Roberts said Thursday, referring to $325-million offseason signing Yoshinobu Yamamoto, his Game 1 starter.
Later the Dodgers announced Yamamoto will start Friday’s winner-take-all showdown with the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium, clearing up one part of a pitching plan that could determine the fate of L.A.’s 98-win season.
“Overall, kind of where Yoshinobu is at, I feel really comfortable,” Roberts said earlier in the day.
Dodgers vs. Padres: Ready for a Shohei Ohtani-Yu Darvish duel in Game 5?
On the TV screens inside the Dodgers’ home clubhouse Thursday, two slides clicked back and forth.
The first showed the team’s schedule for an off-day workout, on the eve of a decisive Game 5 in the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres.
The other displayed a three-word quote for the team to take into Friday’s winner-take-all contest:
“Job’s not finished”
Indeed, that was the Dodgers’ mindset coming off a season-saving Game 4 win in San Diego on Wednesday, one that staved off a third straight NLDS elimination and set up Friday’s showdown at Dodger Stadium.
“The moment is important,” manager Dave Roberts said.
“Yesterday was definitely a team win,” star slugger Shohei Ohtani added, through interpreter Will Ireton. “So we’re going to have the same kind of attitude going into the game tomorrow.”
Dodgers vs. Padres: How to watch and betting odds for Game 5
The Dodgers continue the postseason Friday when they face the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium. The game is scheduled to start at 5:08 p.m. PDT and will air on Fox and Fox Deportes. Radio broadcasts of the game will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español) in the Los Angeles area.
Here’s a look at the betting odds for Game 5: