How much for two tickets for a World Series in L.A.? Thousands, not hundreds

If the Dodgers make the World Series, the cost of attending a game at Dodger Stadium could be more than $1,000 per ticket.

The Dodgers put World Series tickets on sale Thursday morning, selling out quickly despite prices that started above $800.

The Dodgers did not make a formal announcement of the sale, or issue a news release about it. Instead, they posted the news on social media and sent an email to previous ticket buyers and other fans that had registered with the team.

Lon Rosen, the Dodgers’ chief marketing officer, said the team has more than 1 million names in its data base.

By early afternoon, the scattered seats still available included reserve seats high above the foul poles, for $909.45 per ticket.

The Dodgers, like most teams, adjust prices based on supply and demand. The prices Thursday reflect the possibility of the Dodgers facing the New York Yankees in the World Series for the first time since 1981.

By late afternoon, with tickets no longer available on the Dodgers’ website, the minimum price for a World Series ticket on StubHub: $1,125.

For those buying tickets from the Dodgers on Thursday, the team website included this message in bold face: “Tickets purchased for the purpose of being resold are subject to cancellation and refund by the Los Angeles Dodgers.”

If the Dodgers do not make the World Series, tickets bought from the team will be refunded by the team.