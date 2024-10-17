Dodgers vs. Mets in NLCS Game 4: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Dodgers vs. Mets: How to watch and betting odds for Game 4

The Dodgers continue the postseason Thursday when they face the New York Mets in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field in New York. The Dodgers lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.

The game is scheduled to start at 5:08 p.m. PDT and will air on FS1 and Fox Deportes. Radio broadcasts of the game will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español) in the Los Angeles area.

Here are the betting odds for Game 4:

Here’s the TV schedule for the remaining games in the series (all times Pacific):

Friday: Game 5 — Dodgers at New York Mets, 2:08 p.m. | FS1, FOXD

*Sunday: Game 6 — New York Mets at Dodgers, 5:08 p.m. | FS1, FOXD

*Monday: Game 7 — New York Mets at Dodgers, 5:08 p.m. | Fox, FS1, FOXD

*—if necessary