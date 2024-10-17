Advertisement
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Mets in NLCS Game 4: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivers against the San Diego Padres in Game 5.
Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivers against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the NLDS on Oct. 11. Yamamoto will start for the Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLCS against the New York Mets on Thursday night.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Jack Harris
 and Mike DiGiovanna

What you need to know

Dodgers vs. Mets in Game 4 : How to watch and betting odds

Dodgers follow their October script to perfection in Game 3 win

Plaschke: Dodgers poised to defeat Mets in a New York minute

Dodgers vs. Mets: How to watch and betting odds for Game 4

The Dodgers continue the postseason Thursday when they face the New York Mets in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field in New York. The Dodgers lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.

The game is scheduled to start at 5:08 p.m. PDT and will air on FS1 and Fox Deportes. Radio broadcasts of the game will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español) in the Los Angeles area.

Here are the betting odds for Game 4:

Here’s the TV schedule for the remaining games in the series (all times Pacific):

Friday: Game 5 — Dodgers at New York Mets, 2:08 p.m. | FS1, FOXD
*Sunday: Game 6 — New York Mets at Dodgers, 5:08 p.m. | FS1, FOXD
*Monday: Game 7 — New York Mets at Dodgers, 5:08 p.m. | Fox, FS1, FOXD
*—if necessary

