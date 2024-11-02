Will the Dodgers re-sign Teoscar Hernández? Walker Buehler? The offseason questions begin

Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández celebrates on the field after Game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Outside of retiring outfielder Kevin Kiermaier and reliever Daniel Hudson, six players from the Dodgers’ World Series run are free agents this offseason.

Advertisement

Outfielder Teoscar Hernández will be back on the market, and in line for a big pay raise, after taking a one-year, $23.5-million deal from the Dodgers last winter and posting an All-Star season, including 33 home runs, 99 RBIs and a .272 batting average.

Hernández is 32 years old, and will certainly be looking for a higher-dollar, longer-term contract this offseason. But, after Friday’s parade, he sounded hopeful of working something out with the Dodgers.

“My hopes are really high,” he said. “Like I’ve said before, the Dodgers are the priority, obviously. I’m going to do everything in my power to come back.”

Another free agent who sounded interested in a return on Friday was starting pitcher Jack Flaherty, a Los Angeles native who said during the parade: “I love this city. I never want to leave. I never want to leave.”

Fellow starter Walker Buehler is also set for free agency, after bouncing back from a woeful regular season with a memorable postseason performance.

Advertisement

When Buehler was discussing his future before the World Series, he said, “I would love to stay here for as long as they’ll have me,” but intimated that the team’s decision whether to extend him a one-year, $21-million qualifying offer or not — the deadline to do so is Monday — could serve as an early indicator on if he’ll return.

“The first step in all that stuff is on the team,” Buehler said, “and that will happen really quickly one way or the other.”

The Dodgers’ other three free agents are Blake Treinen, Kiké Hernández and Joe Kelly. While Kelly missed the playoffs with an injury, Treinen and Hernández both played big roles in the postseason. All three were also members of the 2020 and 2024 World Series teams.