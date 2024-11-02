Will the Dodgers re-sign Teoscar Hernández? Walker Buehler? The offseason questions begin

That doesn’t mean they enter the offseason without any questions.
Just as soon as the team had descended its rally stage at Dodger Stadium on Friday, following the first Dodgers parade in Los Angeles in 36 years, manager Dave Roberts remarked it might be the last time the group is all together.
“The landscape of the roster is certainly going to change,” Roberts said. “That’s the nature of baseball.”
On the mound, Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will once again top a rotation that will also add Ohtani as he resumes two-way duties. Clayton Kershaw has said he will be back (either by picking up his $10-million player option or working out a new deal with the Dodgers) but is scheduled to undergo toe and knee surgeries next week, leaving his status for opening day unclear. Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May will both be returning from surgeries that sidelined them for all of 2024. The Dodgers’ other healthy starting pitching options include Bobby Miller, Landon Knack, Ben Casparius and Justin Wrobleski.
Nov. 1, 2024
The Dodgers could have several prospects push for roster spots at some point next year. Catcher and left fielder Dalton Rushing was the organization’s minor league player of the year, and could serve as a backup catching alternative, plus a platoon option in the outfield, if the team doesn’t retain Barnes. Shortstop Alex Freeland also finished the year in triple-A, having impressed team evaluators and rival scouts.
Another name that will be returning is Roberts, who is expected to negotiate a new, potentially lucrative contract with his current deal set to expire at the end of 2025.
3
Who is a free agent?
Outside of retiring outfielder Kevin Kiermaier and reliever Daniel Hudson, six players from the Dodgers’ World Series run are free agents this offseason.
Outfielder Teoscar Hernández will be back on the market, and in line for a big pay raise, after taking a one-year, $23.5-million deal from the Dodgers last winter and posting an All-Star season, including 33 home runs, 99 RBIs and a .272 batting average.
Hernández is 32 years old, and will certainly be looking for a higher-dollar, longer-term contract this offseason. But, after Friday’s parade, he sounded hopeful of working something out with the Dodgers.
“My hopes are really high,” he said. “Like I’ve said before, the Dodgers are the priority, obviously. I’m going to do everything in my power to come back.”
Another free agent who sounded interested in a return on Friday was starting pitcher Jack Flaherty, a Los Angeles native who said during the parade: “I love this city. I never want to leave. I never want to leave.”
Nov. 1, 2024
Fellow starter Walker Buehler is also set for free agency, after bouncing back from a woeful regular season with a memorable postseason performance.
When Buehler was discussing his future before the World Series, he said, “I would love to stay here for as long as they’ll have me,” but intimated that the team’s decision whether to extend him a one-year, $21-million qualifying offer or not — the deadline to do so is Monday — could serve as an early indicator on if he’ll return.
“The first step in all that stuff is on the team,” Buehler said, “and that will happen really quickly one way or the other.”
The Dodgers’ other three free agents are Blake Treinen, Kiké Hernández and Joe Kelly. While Kelly missed the playoffs with an injury, Treinen and Hernández both played big roles in the postseason. All three were also members of the 2020 and 2024 World Series teams.
4
Where does the team need to add?
The most obvious holes on next year’s roster, as things currently stand, are in the outfield and starting rotation.
Even if the Dodgers keep Betts in right field (a position he only switched back to late this year after initially moving to the infield), the club is without a left fielder with Teoscar Hernández entering free agency. They can play Edman in center, but only if they have another option at shortstop. They also have Pages, Taylor and James Outman on the roster, but none of those three could cement everyday roles this year.
It’s part of the reason why, even after spending more than $1 billion last winter, the Dodgers might get involved in another high-priced free-agency sweepstakes for superstar Juan Soto this offseason — especially if they don’t re-sign Hernández.
As for the rotation, the Dodgers will likely need at least one, if not multiple, new starting pitchers.
Between the limited workloads Ohtani, May, Gonsolin and Kershaw are expected to be under coming off their injuries, and the six-day routine Yamamoto stuck to this year after coming over from Japan, it’s possible the Dodgers use a six-man rotation for parts of next season.
And unless they plan to rely entirely upon unproven prospects, they’ll need to bolster their depth.
The top of the free-agent starting pitching market is rich with talent, including former Cy Young award winners Blake Snell (whom the Dodgers made an unsuccessful late play for last offseason) and Corbin Burnes (whom the Dodgers once had trade interest in), as well as Atlanta Braves left-hander Max Fried.
The Dodgers are also high on Japanese pitcher Rōki Sasaki, a budding 23-year-old talent who might be posted to MLB clubs this winter.
Another name the Dodgers will be monitoring this offseason: shortstop Willy Adames, who has connections with president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman going back to their days in Tampa Bay.
If the Dodgers elect to make Edman a full-time center fielder, someone like Adames could fit as another potential big-name addition to fill the shortstop opening, especially after hitting a career-high 32 home runs last year.
