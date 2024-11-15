Brusdar Graterol expected to miss half of 2025 season after shoulder labrum surgery

Dodgers pitcher Brusdar Graterol pitches during Game 5 of the World Series at Yankee Stadium last month.

Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol is expected to miss the first half of the 2025 season after undergoing surgery Thursday on his right shoulder labrum, the team announced.

The Dodgers said Graterol is “expected to return to the mound in the second half of the 2025 regular season.”

Graterol’s surgery comes after a 2024 season plagued by shoulder troubles, in which he made just seven regular-season outings and missed the first two rounds of the playoffs.

The 26-year-old right-hander was effective in his brief stints, posting a 2.45 ERA in the regular season and giving up just one run in three World Series appearances.

But, he will now miss the start of 2025, further highlighting the Dodgers’ need to bolster their bullpen this offseason.