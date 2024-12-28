Shohei Ohtani and his wife announce they are expecting their first child

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, sit together during a Lakers-Portland Trail Blazers game at Crypto.com Arena on Dec. 8.

Shohei Ohtani announced Saturday that he and his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, are expecting their first child.

“Can’t wait for the little rookie to join our family soon!” Ohtani, 30, wrote in a post on Instagram, along with a picture of baby clothes, an ultrasound and the couple’s dog, Dekopin.

The announcement comes about 10 months after Ohtani revealed he and Tanaka, a former professional basketball player in Japan, were married last offseason.

It also bookends what was a year of change for the two-way star, who in 2024 switched teams for the first time in his MLB career after signing a $700 million contract with the Dodgers last offseason.

Despite being unable to pitch while recovering from a Tommy John revision surgery, Ohtani helped key the Dodgers’ run to a World Series title, winning his third career MVP award after orchestrating the first 50-home run, 50-stolen base season in MLB history.

Ohtani is expected to resume full-time two-way duties next season; though his return to the mound will likely be delayed until after opening day following surgery last month to repair a torn labrum he sustained in the World Series.

Now, he will be taking on fatherhood duties as well in 2025, with a baby on the way.