Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani on track for Dodgers opener. What about Kiké Hernández?

Dodgers fans got their first look at the club’s star-studded 2025 team on Saturday, at an annual DodgerFest fan event at Dodger Stadium.

And based on the seemingly endless line of cars pulling into Chavez Ravine, the cheers that echoed around the stadium’s parking lot celebration (held there with the ballpark itself still under renovation), and the raucous ovation the reigning World Series champions received a week before the start of training camp, the thousands in attendance liked what they saw.

“It’s like the Avengers, the Monstars [from the movie ‘Space Jam’],” pitcher Tyler Glasnow said of a roster that has been bolstered by Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, Tanner Scott and others during a free-spending winter from the front office.

“There was a buzz last year when we got Shohei,” echoed first baseman Freddie Freeman, “and there’s a major buzz here [now].”

Amid all that buzz, Saturday did bring a few new developments on the eve of a new season.

Here are five things that were learned from this year’s DodgerFest event: