Dodgers officially welcome Roki Sasaki, plan ‘to hit the ground running’ with pitcher

Pitcher Roki Sasaki, 23, slips on a Dodgers jersey with the help of president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, left, and manager Dave Roberts.

Dodger Stadium remains under construction, in the midst of significant offseason renovations for the defending World Series champions.

But hundreds of reporters flocked to Chavez Ravine nonetheless Wednesday, to witness the team put one the key final touches on its 2025 roster.

Less than a week after announcing he would sign with the Dodgers in one this offseason’s major free agency coups, 23-year-old Japanese phenom pitcher Roki Sasaki was officially introduced by the team at a celebratory news conference — the latest star-player reception for a team that has been stockpiling them over the last several winters.

“Putting on this Dodgers uniform today, I’m reminded that my journey is just about to begin,” Sasaki said through interpreter Will Ireton, after slipping into a white No. 11 jersey. “And it makes me feel more focused than ever.”

Introductory press conferences are nothing for the Dodgers these days.

They held two events last offseason to consummate their acquisitions of fellow Japanese stars Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Twice already this offseason, club brass had taken a stage in the right-field Stadium Club to welcome two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell and welcome back 2024 fan favorite Teoscar Hernández.

Another ceremony could soon be on the horizon with the team having agreed to a deal with top free-agent reliever Tanner Scott last weekend.

Sasaki’s arrival, however, was a unique affair, with the hard-throwing right-hander being hailed as a key — and economical — part of the team’s long-term future after inking a minor-league contract with a $6.5 million signing bonus that was finalized earlier Wednesday.

It was a modest deal to which Sasaki was restricted, as he signed as an international amateur because he came over from Japan before turning 25. And, it also belied the tantalizing potential he is bringing to the Southland, where Dodgers officials hope he can quickly develop into a bona fide big-league ace.

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman described Sasaki as “one of the most electrifying and promising talents in the game.”

“This is truly an exciting moment for the Los Angeles Dodgers organization,” Friedman said, smiling back at Sasaki on the stage. “You will not only add to our rich legacy, but you will also play an instrumental part in helping us write the next chapter in Dodgers history.”

In addition to Sasaki and Friedman, the Dodgers filled up the makeshift stage on the right field loge level that hosted Wednesday’s press conference. General manager Brandon Gomes and manager Dave Roberts were there, as was , club president Stan Kasten. In the first row of folding chairs, members of the Dodgers’ Guggenheim ownership group were present.

Like last year’s press conferences for Ohtani and Yamamoto, the “Guggenheim” name was also prominently displayed on the podium alongside the Dodgers’ logo.

A new twist this time: Wednesday’s event opened with a highlight video of Sasaki that played over a line by Dodger Stadium public address announcer Todd Leitz:

“Now on the mound for the Dodgers — Roki Sasaki.”

For the last several years, the Dodgers had dreamed of hosting such an event, long coveting Sasaki as he excelled in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league — he had a career 2.10 ERA in four years, albeit while never making more than 20 starts in a season — and earned a reputation as one of the most talented pitchers in the world.

With his upper-90s fastball, devastating splitter and steadily improving slider, the team’s hope is that the 6-foot-4 hurler will be able to quickly adapt to life in the majors, and become an instant contributor on next season’s World Series title defense.

At the same time, the team built its pitch to Sasaki on also cultivating his long-term development, selling itself as the franchise where he would be best positioned to achieve his goal of becoming the best player in the world.

“I know this year I’m going to have a lot of new experiences,” Sasaki said. “Since I signed a minor league contract, my goal is first and foremost to beat the competition and make sure that I do get a major league contract.”

Not that there’s much doubt about that.

“Our plan is to start him,” Friedman said. “The plan is to hit the ground running in spring training and have him be a big part of helping us win games.”

Sasaki described his free-agent process as “incredibly difficult,” after going through an initial round of meetings with a handful of teams before narrowing down to three finalists in the Dodgers, San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays.

“I am deeply honored that many teams reached out to me with such enthusiasm,” Sasaki said, “especially considering I haven’t achieved much in Japan.”

Sasaki didn’t offer many specifics about what ultimately influenced his final choice, but cited the Dodgers’ “front office stability” as one key factor.

“I had the opportunity to speak to a lot of teams, and they had a lot of appealing features,” Sasaki said. “But overall, when I look at looked at the general consensus, I thought that the Dodgers were at the top.”

One dynamic Sasaki downplayed was the presence of Ohtani and Yamamoto already being on the team, saying it “wasn’t a priority for me” to play alongside fellow Japanese stars.

Nonetheless, when Sasaki informed his former two Team Japan –– and now, future Dodger –– teammates of his decision, he said they immediately welcomed him to the club, the first of many warm receptions that has marked Sasaki’s blockbuster arrival.

“Being able to play with Ohtani and Yamamoto, both exceptional players, really looking forward to playing with them,” he said. “And not just them, but the rest of the team, which is incredibly talented as well. So I’m going to work toward making sure that I can stand side by side with them.”