They screamed.

They screamed and made that noise that crowds make when thousands of people scream at the same time, that sound that is heard when the home team takes a lead late in a playoff game.

Shohei Ohtani had taken the field — for a workout.

“That,” Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy said, “was a pretty cool moment for all of us to witness.”

Imagine if Ohtani had actually taken batting practice on Friday like most of the other Dodgers hitters. Imagine the reaction of the 10,507 fans who packed the lower-bowl seats behind home plate and the two foul lines at the Tokyo Dome.

The Dodgers are World Series champions. They have two high-profile Japanese players other than Ohtani in opening-day starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto and rookie fireballer Roki Sasaki. They have other signature players in the likes of Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts.

The crowd’s response to Ohtani, however, re-established a longstanding truth about the Dodgers: In Japan’s view, there is Ohtani and then there is everyone else.

VIDEO | 00:48 Thousands of fans turn out to see Dodgers practice in Tokyo



The Dodgers are the Rolling Stones and Ohtani is Mick Jagger.

“If not for Ohtani, I don’t think all of Japan would be in a frenzy like this,” said Taka Hattori, a 51-year-old fan who wore a custom-made No. 17 jersey with “SHOTIME” embroidered across the back.

Fans cramped into a nearby 30,000-square-foot hall that was transformed into a temporary souvenir store. Hundreds showed up the previous day at Haneda Airport to catch a glimpse of the Dodgers, who arrived for the Tokyo Series, their season-opening, two-game set against the Chicago Cubs that starts on Tuesday.

More than 1,000 media credentials were issued for the games, which are sold out. The asking price on the secondary market for the least-expensive tickets are in the neighborhood of $1,500.

VIDEO | 00:48 You want official Shohei Ohtani merch in Tokyo? Well, you have a lot of options



Hattori paid 18,000 yen, or about $120, to join the Dodgers’ fan club, which entered him into a lottery for Japan Series tickets.

He didn’t win.

Hattori settled for the workout on Friday, as he was able to purchase tickets from a friend at their face value of 2,000 yen, or about $13.

“I personally really like Ichiro [Suzuki],” Hattori said. “I was able to watch Ichiro play here on opening day. But it wasn’t like this.”

Hattori described Ohtani as being “from another universe.”

“Of course, Ohtani is a representative of Japan,” Hattori said. “But it doesn’t matter any more whether he’s Japanese, American or Korean. I feel he’s reached the level at which he is not a representative of any particular country but is rather a representative of baseball.”

Runa Misaki traveled from her hometown of Osaka to watch the workout with her friend Yuko Hanashima.

Fans try on Dodgers caps at a souvenir store at the Tokyo Dome on Friday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

They said they were drawn to Ohtani as much by his personality as his performances.

“I think he really likes baseball,” Hanashima said. “I think he likes baseball more than anyone. I think that’s why children like him so much.”

Misaki said she would return to Tokyo on Sunday for an exhibition game against the Hanshin Tigers. Tickets for that game, as well as for a game on Saturday against the Yomiuri Giants, are being sold on the secondary market for upwards of $600.

“I would like them to open here every season,” Misaki said.

Ohtani’s popularity here is such that other Dodgers have also become famous by association.

Fans waved en masse at manager Dave Roberts, who waved back. They shouted the names of Teoscar Hernández and Miguel Rojas. They shrieked with delight when Freeman acknowledged them with an affectionate wave of the glove.

They also watched batting practice with the same focus with which they would watch a game. Binoculars and mobile phone cameras were pointed at the batter’s box. Some fans observed the action while clutching sleeping babies. The conclusion of every round of batting practice was followed by an applause.

Mind you, this was for a workout. The first official game was still four days away.