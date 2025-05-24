Letters to Sports: Dodgers should honor Austin Barnes and Chris Taylor

So Lincoln Riley is considering dropping Notre Dame from its long-term football schedule to enhance the Trojans’ chances of winning a national title?

Lincoln, maybe you should work on beating the Marylands and Minnesotas of the world before annoiting USC a title contender!

Jack Wolf

Westwood

Lincoln Riley says that USC has to “make a decision about what’s best for SC to win a national championship” when considering whether to continue playing Notre Dame every year. I have news for you, Lincoln: If losing to Notre Dame knocks you out of a 12-team playoff, you weren’t going to win the national championship anyway.

Brian Gotta

San Diego