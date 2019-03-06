Ted Lindsay, Hockey Hall of Fame member, dies at 93

Lindsay won the Stanley Cup four times with Detroit, starring alongside center Sid Abel — who was later replaced by Alex Delvecchio — and right wing Gordie Howe on a trio that was dubbed the Production Line for their high-scoring feats. Each was later elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame. Despite standing about 5 feet 8 and less than 165 pounds, Lindsay was fearless and often dirty. But he won the scoring title in 1950 ahead of Abel and Howe, and his competitiveness endeared him to Detroit fans.