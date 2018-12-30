Ducks continue their inconsistent play in 5-4 overtime loss to Coyotes

The Ducks’ season has swerved between stretches when they were brilliant and times when they couldn’t put two passes together and they abandoned their goaltenders to face barrages of quality shots. Their performance Saturday night followed that zig-zag pattern in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes in the opener of a six-game homestand at Honda Center: they benefitted from the grit of Nick Ritchie and skill of Ondrej Kase and managed to produce a rare power-play goal but they couldn’t hold a two-goal lead and extended their winless streak to 0-4-1 when Nick Schmaltz scored on a two-on-one 33 seconds into sudden-death play.
The Ducks started well and got an early lead when Ritchie flipped a long lead pass to Kase, who had gotten behind the Arizona defense. Kase faked a forehand before he slipped a backhander past Adin Hill 46 seconds into the game.
After being disorganized on their first power play, the Ducks capitalized on their second advantage when Daniel Sprong scored on a one-timer from inside the left circle at 13:37. Penalties on Ryan Getzlaf and Brandon Montour — the second a dubious call because Coyotes forward Clayton Keller was holding Montour’s stick as he dropped to the ice -- gave Arizona a two-man advantage but the Coyotes did little with it. However, they scored after Getzlaf returned, on Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s one-timer.
The Ducks extended their lead to 3-1 merely 12 seconds into the second period, on a goal that withstood an offside challenge. Nick Cousins had the puck in his defensive zone but lost control of it, and Ritchie swooped in to gain possession. He made a slick backhand pass to Adam Henrique, who easily scored from the slot.
Arizona cut the Ducks’ lead to 3-2 at 8:22 of the second period. Ducks goalie John Gibson left his net to play the puck after Conor Garland had dumped it in, but the puck took a strange carom and Arizona regained possession. Christian Fischer’s wrist shot got past Gibson for Fischer’s ninth goal this season.
Kase, standing in a crowd in front of the net, got a piece of Hampus Lindholm’s long shot for a 4-2 Ducks lead, a goal made possible by Ritchie’s strong work to win a puck battle along the boards. But an unchecked Cousins brought Arizona close at 13:58 and a slap shot by Jakob Chychrun tied it at 4-4 at 14:37. Not long after the Coyotes pulled even the Ducks had a two-man advantage for 68 seconds but couldn’t take advantage.
The best news of the day for the Ducks was on the injury front. Defenseman Cam Fowler, out of the lineup after taking a puck to the face on Nov. 12 and undergoing extensive surgery to repair facial fractures, practiced with the team on Saturday morning and said he felt “real good,” though he planned to see a doctor afterward to be sure he hadn’t overexerted himself.
After the injury occurred, he had to wait several days for the swelling to subside before doctors could perform surgery. He said the procedure took three hours and the surgeon had to go in through his mouth and through his eye to get at the damage. “The days leading up to surgery things kind of started to set in, the severity of what happened,” he said Saturday morning. “Thank God I had a lot of great people looking after me … At the end of the day, things could have been worse. It could have affected my eye. It could have affected my vision, long-term effects. In that way I feel very lucky and I’ll make a full recovery but a lot of that is thanks to the people who have taken such great care of me.”
His face began to regain its normal contours about two weeks ago but he has souvenirs beneath the skin. “Three or four plates in my face and 10 screws, something like that,” Fowler said. “That’s not life-altering I guess but it still is pretty major surgery.” Fortunately, the material used in the plates and screws won’t set off metal detectors at airports. “That was actually one of the first things I asked. That part’s good,” he said, smiling.
The original timetable for his return was eight weeks, which would be mid-January, and he’s still on target. But the Ducks can’t sit back and wait for him to come back and energize them. “We’re going to be at home here. We’re going to get some quality practice time,” coach Randy Carlyle said Saturday morning. “We’re going to have a couple of three-day breaks in between games, which has been something that’s been foreign to us for the first half of the season….All of those things culminate to giving ourselves the best chance and for us as a team to get our A game underneath us and get going. We developed a blue-collar attitude on the road and we have to get back to that blue-collar hockey.”
They didn’t do that on Saturday. Which direction they’ll go from here is anyone’s guess.