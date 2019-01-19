Troy Terry scores first career goal to help lead Ducks past Devils 3-2

NOTES: Palmieri was added to the roster for the 2019 Honda NHL All-Star Game. He replaces Devils teammate Taylor Hall on the Metropolitan Division roster. F Justin Kloos made his Ducks' debut. He was acquired from Minnesota on Wednesday. Anaheim placed RW Ondrej Kase on IR before the game and called up F Sam Carrick from minors. He was a healthy scratch. Devils placed F Miles Wood on IR and called up Fs Nathan Bastian and Kurtis Gabriel from AHL. Bastian made his NHL debut and also got into his first fight with Ducks D Josh Manson. Ducks F Carter Rowney played in his 100th NHL game.