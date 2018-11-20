Supply of smiles and fist bumps is unlimited for visitors to Ducks team store

Not everyone has been kind. He attended special-education classes at Northwood High in Irvine and often shared a classroom with “regular” kids. As a freshman he was called retarded, stupid and worthless. His parents reported it to school administrators but Trevor couldn’t express himself clearly and a vice principal was reluctant to punish the accused bullies. Melissa had told Trevor to write down the names he’d been called; she and Bob brought Trevor to a meeting with school officials and had him read the insults aloud. His pure honesty stunned them. Afterward, he was honored by the school’s cheerleaders and a supportive banner. As a senior he was voted the school’s homecoming king.