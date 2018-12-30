Injuries are giving Ducks quite a test

The risk of infection meant he had to avoid physical exertion for a while. “That part was harder than I expected, to not do anything for three weeks. So I was a little, not scared, but I was wondering how I was going to feel when I came back,” he said. “Luckily I’ve worked real hard here. I’ve been skating for a couple weeks by myself and the last couple days with the team and I feel really good, and hopefully we’ll just keep this thing moving forward and continue to progress every day.”