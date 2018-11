Update: A 9-10-1 start cost Todd McLellan his job as Oilers coach on Tuesday. He was replaced by Ken Hitchcock, who was behind the bench that night when Edmonton defeated San Jose 4-3 in overtime. Connor McDavid scored his 100th career goal against the Sharks and again is among the league leaders in points with 31. This will be the Ducks’ 11th home game in their last 13 games overall. They begin a five-game trip Sunday in Nashville.