Update: The Ducks have a combined two goals in their last three games, all losses on the road. This is Anaheim’s sixth consecutive game away from Honda Center, though the Ducks were able to come home after their 3-0 loss at Buffalo on Saturday. The Ducks beat the Sharks 5-2 in the season opener in San Jose on Oct. 3. San Jose won 4-3 in overtime at Honda Center on Oct. 28.