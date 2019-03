Update: The Ducks and Sharks meet for the fourth and final time this season. The Ducks won in San Jose 5-2 in the season opener on Oct. 3. The Sharks have won the last two games, 4-3 in overtime at Honda Center on Oct. 28 and 4-2 at San Jose on Dec. 27. Defenseman Brent Burns leads the Sharks in scoring with 75 points entering play on Thursday. The Ducks play the Kings at Staples Center on Saturday.