NHL playoffs: Bruins beat Maple Leafs in Toronto to force Game 7

Facing elimination, Boston didn't panic when it fell behind halfway through the first period. The Bruins kept their focus, quickly tied it and took the lead, and then held off the Toronto Maple Leafs to force a Game 7 in their first-round playoff series.
Brad Marchand had two goals and an assist as the Bruins beat the Maple Leafs 4-2 on Sunday.
“We just knew there was a lot of game left,” Marchand said. “We've come from behind a lot this year. We weren't fazed. We came together, played very hard after that. We played a really good game.”
Torey Krug and Jake DeBrusk also scored, and David Pastrnak had two assists to help Boston avoid elimination. Tuukka Rask stopped 22 shots.
“(We) gave ourselves another opportunity for another game,” Marchand said. “We got to try to replicate it. They're going to come hard. They've played really well so far in our building this series.”
Morgan Rielly and Auston Matthews scored for Toronto in a series neither team has managed back-to-back victories and each has won twice on the road. Frederik Andersen finished with 37 saves.
“It is what is now,” Maple Leafs forward John Tavares said. “We've still got a good chance to win this series. That's what our focus is on now. It's over with now. Obviously we'd love to get it done today. It's not the case.”
The Bruins will host the deciding game on Tuesday night.
The Maple Leafs, who lost to the Bruins in seven games in both 2013 and last spring, have not advanced to the second round of the playoffs since 2004.
“You try to forget the past, whether it's this series or last year's series,” DeBrusk said, “and understand they're going to come out with everything they've got and so are we.”
The winner of this series will take on the Columbus Blue Jackets, who got the Eastern Conference's last wild card and then swept a Tampa Bay Lightning team that tied an NHL record with 62 victories in the regular season.
Toronto, which took a 3-2 lead in the series thanks to a patient, stifling defensive performance Friday at Boston, is Canada's last hope of ending the country's 26-year Stanley Cup drought. The Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets were eliminated in their first-round series.