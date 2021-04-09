Everybody wants to have a hero | Fernandomania @ 40 Ep. 1

This opening episode of the multi-part “Fernandomania @ 40” offers an overview of the series, which will reveal Valenzuela’s influence impact and legacy — as an athlete who opened doors for ballplayers around the globe and how he almost single-handedly helped mend the team’s frosty relationship with those who had never forgotten that the team built its stadium on land that had been vacated by primarily Latino families in Chavez Ravine in the 1950s.