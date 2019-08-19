12 Images
2019 Manhattan Beach Open
Photos from the final day of the 2019 AVP Manhattan Beach Open volleyball tournament on Aug. 18.
Sarah Pavan, left, tries to block April Ross during the women’s final of the 2019 Manhattan Beach Open on Aug. 18. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Alix Klineman hits the ball in front of teammate April Ross during the women’s final of the 2019 Manhattan Beach Open on Aug. 18. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Sarah Pavan, center, dives for the ball in front of teammate Melissa Humana-Paredes, left, against April Ross and Alix Klineman during the women’s final at the Manhattan Beach Open on Aug. 18. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Alix Klineman, left, goes for the ball as Sarah Pavan looks on during the women’s final of the 2019 Manhattan Beach Open on August 18. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Sarah Pavan, left, and Melissa Humana-Paredes celebrate after winning the Manhattan Beach Open women’s title on Aug. 18. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Melissa Humana-Paredes, left, and Sarah Pavan celebrate after winning the Manhattan Beach Open women’s title on Aug. 18. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Chase Budinger, left, tries to block an attack by Trevor Crabb during the men’s final at the Manhattan Beach Open on Aug. 18. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Trevor Crabb dives for the ball during the men’s final at the Manhattan Beach Open on Aug. 18. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Reid Priddy stretches for the ball during the men’s final at the Manhattan Beach Open on Aug. 18. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Trevor Crabb sets up an attack during the men’s final at the Manhattan Beach Open on Aug. 18. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Chase Budinger, left, tries to stuff an attack by Reid Priddy during the men’s final at the Manhattan Beach Open on Aug. 18. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Trevor Crabb, left, and Reid Priddy celebrate after winning the Manhattan Beach Open men’ title on Aug. 18. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
1/12