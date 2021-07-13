2021 MLB Home Run derby results

Juan Soto defeated Shohei Ohtani in the first round of the 2021 MLB Home Run derby. (Associated Press)
Trey Mancini defeated Matt Olson in the first round of the 2021 MLB Home Run derby. (Associated Press)
Trevor Story defeated Joey Gallo in the first round of the 2021 MLB Home Run derby. (Associated Press)
Pete Alonso defeated Salvador Perez in the first round of the 2021 MLB Home Run derby. (Associated Press)
Pete Alonso defeated Juan Soto in the second round of the 2021 MLB Home Run derby. (Associated Press)
Trey Mancini defeated Trevor Story in the second round of the 2021 MLB Home Run derby. (Associated Press)
Pete Alonso edged Trey Mancini in the final of the 2021 MLB Home Run derby. (Associated Press)