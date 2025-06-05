Prep talk: Jack Champlin of St. John Bosco is closer extraordinaire in postseason

St. John Bosco pitcher Jack Champlin has two wins and three saves in the postseason while allowing no runs in 8 1/3 innings.

If there were an MVP of the Southern Section baseball playoffs, Jack Champlin of St. John Bosco High would be the runaway winner.

In 8 1/3 scoreless innings of relief pitching over five playoff games, he has struck out nine and earned two wins and three saves. He starts at third base until the Braves send him to the mound.

The junior began the season as a starting pitcher, was injured and returned in a closing role that he has come to cherish.

"I like closing way more than starting," he said.

“I like closing way more than starting,” he said.

He has helped Division 1 champion St. John Bosco move into Thursday’s semifinals of the regional playoffs with a home game against Villa Park. He hopes to celebrate his 17th birthday playing for a regional championship on Saturday.

Opponents better find a way to get the lead before Champlin comes in because he says he has no blown saves this season. He has a 4.1 grade-point average, too.

“I throw the ball and they don’t hit it,” he said as any true closer would say.

