Photos: Andy Ruiz vs. Anthony Joshua
A look at some of the best images from the Andy Ruiz Jr.-Anthony Joshua heavyweight title fight in Saudi Arabia.
Anthony Joshua celebrates his victory over Andy Ruiz Jr. in a heavyweight title fight on Dec. 7 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. (Richard Heathcote / Getty Images)
Anthony Joshua raises his arm after a unanimous decision victory over Andy Ruiz Jr. during their heavyweight title fight on Dec. 7 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. (Richard Heathcote / Getty Images)
Anthony Joshua dodges a punch from Andy Ruiz Jr. during a heavyweight title fight on Dec. 7 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. (Richard Heathcote / Getty Images)
Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua square off in the ring during a fight in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on Dec. 7. (Richard Heathcote / Getty Images)
Anthony Joshua hits Andy Ruiz Jr. with a left during their heavyweight title fight on Dec. 7 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. (Richard Heathcote / Getty Images)
Anthony Joshua hits Andy Ruiz Jr. with a right hand during their heavyweight title fight on Dec. 7 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. (Richard Heathcote / Getty Images)
Anthony Joshua looks on with a cut to his left eye during a heavyweight title fight with Andy Ruiz Jr. on Dec. 7 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. (Richard Heathcote / Getty Images)
Andy Ruiz Jr. reacts with a cut to his left eye during a heavyweight title fight with Anthony Joshua on Dec. 7 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. (Richard Heathcote / Getty Images)
Anthony Joshua dodges a punch from Andy Ruiz Jr. during their heavyweight title fight on Dec. 7 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. (Richard Heathcote / Getty Images)
Anthony Joshua throws a right hand at Andy Ruiz Jr. during a heavyweight title fight on Dec. 7 in Diriuah, Saudi Arabia. (Richard Heathcote / Getty Images)
Andy Ruiz Jr. punches Anthony Joshua with a left hand during a heavyweight title fight on Dec. 7 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. (Richard Heathcote / Getty Images)
Anthony Joshua hits Andy Ruiz Jr. with a right hand during a heavyweight title fight on Dec. 7 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. (Richard Heathcote / Getty Images)
Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua exchange punches during a heavyweight title fight on Dec. 7 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. (Richard Heathcote / Getty Images)
Referee Luis Pabon speaks to Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr during their heavyweight title fight on Dec. 7 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. (Richard Heathcote / Getty Images)
Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua trade punches as referee Luis Pabon gestures during a heavyweight tile fight on Dec. 7 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. (Richard Heathcote / Getty Images)
Anthony Joshua taunts Andy Ruiz Jr. during a heavyweight title fight on Dec. 7 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. (Richard Heathcote / Getty Images)
