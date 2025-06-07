Belmont Stakes live updates, start time, betting odds and results

- Share via
Two turf races postponed until Sunday
The rain is starting to let up at Saratoga Race Course, but track officials believe that the turf course is not safe for riding as it cancelled two major undercard races. The two Grade 1 turf races, the $500,000 Jaipur Stakes (ninth race) and the $1 million Manhattan Stakes have been postponed until Sunday.
Sunday is closing day for the Belmont Stakes Racing Festival. The meeting was moved to Saratoga Springs in upstate New York because of a massive rebuilding project at Belmont Park. Racing is scheduled to resume at Belmont next year.
There were two Southern California horses in those races. Ag Bullet, who has bounced between Richard Baltas’ Southern California and Kentucky strings, was scheduled to go in the Jaipur. Michael McCarthy, the trainer of Journalism, had Endlessly set to go in the Manhattan. Ag Bullet was to be ridden by Flavien Prat, while Umberto Rispoli was scheduled on Endlessly.
Prat will ride Baeza and Rispoli will be aboard Journalism in the Belmont Stakes.
- Share via
Belmont Stakes horses: No. 1 Hill Road
Trainer: Chad Brown
Jockey: Irad Ortiz, Jr.
Owner: Amo Racing USA
Purchase price: $350,000
Sire: Quality Road
Lifetime record: 5-2-02
Winnings: $336,496
Last race: Won the Peter Pan at Aqueduct
Morning line: 10-1
Horse Racing Nation fair odds: 12-1
Comment: He is a new shooter to the Triple Crown series having last run as winner of the Peter Pan Stakes at Aqueduct. He was third in the Tampa Bay Derby and the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile. He finished fourth behind Citizen Bull and Gaming in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile. This may seem like a class improvement as any race in the Triple Crown series is such. He is a better closer than some in the race but he is likely not better than Journalism and Baeza. He is certainly worth considering on the bottom of your tickets in the trifecta or superfecta. As for winning the race? It seems like a long shot.
- Share via
Baeza passes Sovereignty as second betting choice
One thing you can say about the 157th running of the Belmont Stakes is that it will certainly be a competitive betting race. Based on early wagers, it appears that highly respected morning-line maker David Aragona of New York has most of it right. Since the retirement of Santa Anita’s Jon White, Aragona is alone at the top of morning-line makers in the country.
Where the morning line missed was having Baeza as the third choice at 4-1, but early wagers have him at 3-1 in front of Sovereignty, 2-1 on the ML but 7-2 in the live betting. It’s no surprise that Journalism, 8-5 on the ML, has dropped to 7-5 in live betting.
Baeza raised some eyebrows when he was the lowest price in the will pays for the Acorn-Belmont double, but that was likely because the heavy favorite in the Acorn, Good Cheer, was beaten by La Cara. That loss took a lot of money out of the mutuel pool.
The other horse expected to draw some action is Bob Baffert’s Rodriguez. He was 6-1 before wagering started and has slipped to 7-1 in live betting.
There is certainly a long way to go until the 13th race, but there should be plenty of action to determine who will be the favorite once the gates open.
Here are the current odds with seven hours to post time.
1—Hit Road 14-1
2—Sovereignty 7-2
3—Rodriguez 7-1
4—Uncaged 19-1
5—Crudo 12-1
6—Baeza 3-1
7—Journalism 7-5
8—Heart of Honor 19-1
- Share via
It’s a wet start to the day at Saratoga Race Course
For the third straight Triple Crown race, the early talk at the track is about the weather. Racing started at Saratoga Race Course on Saturday morning with rain falling under a sky that had a 94-degree temperature and 96% humidity. In other words, it’s wet. The main dirt track was listed as muddy and the turf course, in the races that remained on the grass, yielding.
But, fear not, the rain is supposed to stop after 1 p.m. EDT. Leaving five hours for the main track to dry out in time for the Belmont Stakes, with an approximate post of 7:04 p.m. EDT. Weather.com says the chance of rain at race time is about 9%.
In order to preserve the turf course for some of the later stakes races, the first, third, sixth, 10th and 14th races are all moved from the inner turf course to the main track. The 14th race, the only race after the Belmont Stakes has an unheard of 11 scratches in the race. Luckily there were three MTO (main track only) horses leaving five horses at the starting gate.
The turf stakes races affected include the sixth race, the Grade 2 $300,000 Wonder Again Stakes for 3-year-old fillies. The ninth race, the Grade 1 $500,000 Jaipur Stakes, for horses 3 and up going 5½ furlongs, is staying on the turf. The 10th race, the Grade 3 $300,000 The Pennine Ridge for 3-year-olds set to go 1 1/16 miles on the turf, was moved off the grass and shortened to a mile.
The 12th race, the $1-million Grade 1 Manhattan for older horses going 1 3/16 miles on the turf, will stay on the grass.
Stay tuned to this live blog as track conditions change during the day.
- Share via
Which post position is the best for winning the Belmont Stakes?
Post position in an eight-horse race is usually not that important, so looking at this year’s Belmont Stakes you’re not likely to find trainers complaining about where they plan to start. The favorite, Journalism, will be breaking from the seven, while the Kentucky Derby winner, Sovereignty, is breaking from the two.
Normally, breaking from so close to the rail is a disadvantage, but in this case, Sovereignty should have plenty of room especially because the horse on his right, Rodriguez, is full of early speed and should give Sovereignty plenty of room to get started and be put into a strong stalking position.
As for what post is the best for predicting Belmont Stakes winners, you need to look no further than right on the rail. The horse in the one, has won 20.3% of the time, or 24 winners. The last horse to win from the rail was Justify in 2018, who completed his sweep of the Triple Crown. Hill Road has the one on Saturday but it’s a bit of a stretch to see him in the winner’s circle.
The second best post is the three, which has 13.6% winners, or more specifically 16. That spot on Saturday belongs to Rodriguez, whose early speed should find him on top entering the first turn.
Up next is the five, which has 15 winners or a 12.7% win rate since 1904. Crudo, another early speed candidate, has that post.
And then there is the seven, which has 14 winners for an 11.9% strike rate. And that’s where likely favorite Journalism will be breaking.
Remember, this isn’t like the Kentucky Derby with up to 20 starters, so the chances of getting into trouble not of your making is much less.
Here’s a look at each post, the number of winners, and win percentage.
1 — 24, 20.3%
2 — 13, 11.0%
3 — 16, 13.6%
4 — 10, 8.5%
5 — 15, 12.7%
6 — 9, 8.4%
7 — 14, 11.9%
8 — 7, 5.9%
9 — 4, 3.4%
10 — 1, 0.8%
11 — 3, 2.5%
12 — 1, 0.8%
13 — 1, 0.8%
- Share via
Why Baeza might be the best bet in the Belmont Stakes
The favorite for Saturday’s Belmont Stakes may not be who you think it might be. Based on early betting information connected to a double matching the winner of Friday’s Acorn with Saturday’s Belmont Stakes, it appears that handicappers believe Baeza to be the best bet on the race.
The Acorn was won by long shot La Cara, knocking off undefeated in seven starts Good Cheer. It set up some very good prices for those who can complete the double. They are called “will pays” and often give a good indication where betting on the second half will land.
If you have a Good Cheer-Baeza ticket, you could win $135 for the $5 bet. Second is with Journalism paying $163.75 for the combo and Sovereignty pays $165. The real money is a La Cara-Uncaged double which pays $4,052.50.
Here’s a look at all the “will pays.”
1 — Hill Road $758.75
2 — Sovereignty $165.00
3 — Rodriguez $305.00
4 — Uncaged $4,052.50
5 — Crudo $851.25
6 — Baeza $135.00
7 — Journalism $163.75
8 — Heart of Honor $2,005.00
- Share via
What time does the Belmont Stakes start? What TV channel is it on?
For the third time in five weeks, you may have awoken only to wonder where and what time you can watch a leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown. Well, the time is about the same, 7:04 p.m. EDT, which you should round to 7:05 p.m by the time the gates open. But, as for watching, it’s an entirely different television network. NBC is on the sidelines and Fox has the main broadcast.
Before we get too far into it, let’s do a little time conversion to help you wherever you are in the U.S. If you are out of the country, you’re on your own.
- The race should start at about 4:04 p.m. PDT in Los Angeles.
- You can make it 5:04 p.m. if you are in the Mountain Time Zone, such as Denver.
- Going farther east, you can count on the race to start about 6:04 p.m. in Chicago, which used to have a signature race track in Arlington until Churchill Downs decided it was more valuable to close it and sell the land.
- Getting all the way back to East Coast, that’s where you’ll have the local start of 7:04 p.m. EDT.
Now racing is known as a sport that whenever it has a chance to make a decision to benefit the sport, it always does the wrong thing. In this case, does it really make sense to have the first two legs of the Triple Crown on NBC and the final leg on Fox? Well, things changed when Fox bought 25% of NYRABets, the advance deposit wagering arm of the New York Racing Assn. With that, of course, comes the fact that Fox would get the most important leg of the Triple Crown if the same horse wins the first two legs. Such is not the case this year.
Coverage will start at 10:30 a.m. EDT. It will be on FS1. At 2:30 p.m. EDT, it switches to Fox, where it will stay until 7:30 p.m. EDT. During various parts of that time, there will also be duplicate coverage on FS1.
While there is some continuity with the NBC stations across the country, the same does not hold forth with Fox stations.
If you are in L.A., look for FOX on Channel 11. In New York, try Channel 5. Heading west, it’s Channel 32 in Chicago and 31 in Denver.
There will be a familiar voice calling the races at Saratoga Race Course, this year’s home of the Belmont Stakes. Frank Mirahmadi, the voice of Santa Anita and Saratoga, has a week away from Arcadia to call the Belmont Stakes weekend. Unlike NBC, which likes to supplant the local race caller with Larry Collmus, Fox allows Mirahmadi to call the races both live and on television.
Collmus recently replaced legendary Trevor Denman as the voice of Del Mar, meaning that Southern California has the two most important race callers in the country.
As for pre-race festivities, the highlight is the singing of a chopped-up version of New York, New York, made famous by Frank Sinatra. Tough assignment when you are basically doing a cover of a song so iconic that it will likely never be duplicated.