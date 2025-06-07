Belmont Stakes live updates, start time, betting odds and results

Which post position is the best for winning the Belmont Stakes?

Post position in an eight-horse race is usually not that important, so looking at this year’s Belmont Stakes you’re not likely to find trainers complaining about where they plan to start. The favorite, Journalism, will be breaking from the seven, while the Kentucky Derby winner, Sovereignty, is breaking from the two.

Normally, breaking from so close to the rail is a disadvantage, but in this case, Sovereignty should have plenty of room especially because the horse on his right, Rodriguez, is full of early speed and should give Sovereignty plenty of room to get started and be put into a strong stalking position.

As for what post is the best for predicting Belmont Stakes winners, you need to look no further than right on the rail. The horse in the one, has won 20.3% of the time, or 24 winners. The last horse to win from the rail was Justify in 2018, who completed his sweep of the Triple Crown. Hill Road has the one on Saturday but it’s a bit of a stretch to see him in the winner’s circle.

The second best post is the three, which has 13.6% winners, or more specifically 16. That spot on Saturday belongs to Rodriguez, whose early speed should find him on top entering the first turn.

Up next is the five, which has 15 winners or a 12.7% win rate since 1904. Crudo, another early speed candidate, has that post.

And then there is the seven, which has 14 winners for an 11.9% strike rate. And that’s where likely favorite Journalism will be breaking.

Remember, this isn’t like the Kentucky Derby with up to 20 starters, so the chances of getting into trouble not of your making is much less.

Here’s a look at each post, the number of winners, and win percentage.

1 — 24, 20.3%

2 — 13, 11.0%

3 — 16, 13.6%

4 — 10, 8.5%

5 — 15, 12.7%

6 — 9, 8.4%

7 — 14, 11.9%

8 — 7, 5.9%

9 — 4, 3.4%

10 — 1, 0.8%

11 — 3, 2.5%

12 — 1, 0.8%

13 — 1, 0.8%

